Archaeologists in Norway discovered a rare 1,000-year-old coin from King Olaf Haraldsson in the Mørstad Hoard, the largest Viking Age coin hoard ever found in the country. The hoard now totals 5,500 coins and may exceed 6,000.

Archaeologists at Norway's Museum of Cultural History have confirmed the discovery of an extraordinarily rare 1,000-year-old coin minted during the reign of Viking King Olaf Haraldsson, also known as Saint Olaf. This significant find is part of the Mørstad Hoard, which currently holds the record for the largest Viking Age coin hoard ever unearthed in the country. The hoard originally contained 5,500 coins, but researchers estimate the total count will soon exceed 6,000 items after ongoing excavation and cataloging efforts continue in the Innlandet County region.

The newly identified coin is considered a national treasure because it marks the first time a specimen of this specific type has been found in Norway since 1924. Officials state that fewer than 20 coins from Haraldsson's reign have survived to the modern day, with the vast majority discovered outside of Norwegian borders. Only four examples of this exact coin variety were previously known to exist, including just a single example found within Norway prior to this breakthrough.

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Vegard Sørlie and Rune Sætre, the metal detectorists who first located the hoard on April 10, sparked the archaeological investigation that has since been secured and meticulously studied. The rare Olaf Haraldsson coin was subsequently spotted by archaeologist Anne Skogsfjord while cataloging the massive collection. She immediately recognized the significance of the artifact due to the specific inscription it bore.

Skogsfjord described the moment of discovery as a very special instance where she realized they had found a true national treasure. She noted that she could clearly see the text ONLAF R+ NORMANORV on the coin. She recalled her initial disbelief, wondering if she was truly holding a coin of Olaf Haraldsson. The inscription was confirmed, validating her excitement and the historical weight of the artifact she held in her hands.

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The coin dates between the years 1024 and 1028, a period when Haraldsson ruled Norway from 1015 to 1028. Experts suggest the coin may have been in active circulation for up to 25 years before it was deposited into the Mørstad Hoard. This timeline places the artifact squarely in the era when the foundations of the Norwegian kingdom were being solidified and the Christianization of the country was deeply underway.

The Museum of Cultural History emphasized that numismatic sources are closely linked to Olaf Haraldsson himself, as few other archaeological or historical sources provide such direct connections to the king. Gullbekk stated in a museum release that Olaf Haraldsson personally decided what the coins should look like. He added that it is entirely possible the king was present when the coins were struck. Consequently, it is plausible that this very coin from Mørstad was once held in the king's own hand during his lifetime.

Hanna Geiran, the director general of cultural heritage in Norway, praised the coin as tangible testimony from a pivotal historical period. She remarked that just when people think Viking treasure cannot become any more exciting, new surprises emerge. The museum expects research on the hoard to continue for a long time, with numismatists, archaeologists, conservators, and photographers all involved in processing every single coin.

This discovery joins other recent archaeological highlights across Europe. In Sweden, archaeologists recently unearthed 45 ancient Roman silver coins and a gold ring during excavations for a military base expansion. That treasure, believed to be around 1,500 years old, included two coins suspected of being counterfeits. Additionally, in Germany, researchers uncovered 11 ancient Celtic coins at a construction site, representing the largest hoard of its kind found in the region, dating back more than 2,000 years.

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The rigorous process for integrating these historical artifacts into museum collections involves thorough examination by multiple specialists. Every coin must undergo the same detailed process before entering the permanent collection. This ensures that the historical context and physical integrity of each item are preserved for future generations. The ongoing study of the Mørstad Hoard continues to yield new insights into Viking Age economics and royal authority.