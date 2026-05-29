Tre Tucker Speaks on Raiders' Offense With Kubiak

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker is looking to be a dangerous weapon in this offense next season.

The Las Vegas Raiders offense is going to look different next season, in a good way. That is because they now have an offensive-minded head coach, Klint Kubiak.

Kubiak is going to bring his style, one that many in the NFL have been talking about over the last few seasons. One team is for sure: whenever Kubiak has gone, the offense has improved. That is why they brought him in, and that is why there is a lot of excitement for this team in year one. The Raiders' offense has struggled over the last few years, and it has cost them a lot.

They have had nothing to show for, and it needs to change. They are changing how they do things, and you can see it paying off in the way the offseason went for them. There is still a lot of work ahead for this team, especially on the offensive side of the ball, but the vibes and feelings have changed with the new coaching staff. One of the biggest question marks for this offense is the wide receiver group.

It is a young group, but that could be a good thing for this team.to get the best of his young receivers, and you could tell that they have been putting in the work in the offseason. The receiver that many have leading the way next season is the speedyTre Tucker about learning the new offense.

"Coach Kubiak's record speaks for itself. The main thing for us right now, you know, is that all 11 are on the same page. I think that is what we are preaching right now, the X's and O's, that all comes, but it does not matter if we cannot do it all together.

" May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Imageslikes what he sees in Tucker. He has said he has speed that many receivers do not. We've all seen in the past that Kubiak likes to have that speedy receiver who can stretch the field and get a lot of yards on one catch.

That is what Tucker is looking to show. Michael Canel is a breaking news beat writer for various team sites across the On SI platform, focusing on both college and professional sports. A graduate of Fresno State University, he has transformed his passion for sports into a career, covering the latest breaking news with years of expertise and the enthusiasm of a devoted fan.





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