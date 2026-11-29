Travis Scott shed light on his fatherhood journey by sharing a rare look at his life as a dad to his and ex Kylie Jenner’s kids Stormi, 8, and Aire, 4.

.

“Before ever f--king a lame. BTSD OUT NOW. ” In his post, the 35-year-old—who split from Kylie in late 2022—showed how he’s embracing dad life with open arms, sharing an adorable video of him helping Stormi style her voluminous curls. ) assisted his little girl as she styled her curly tresses in front of the bathroom mirror, with the “Love Galore” artist working magic on the back of Stormi’s hair while she detangled the top.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And Travis proved he takes girl dad duties seriously. After all, the bathroom counter was covered with hair products to make sure Stormi had all of the necessary tools for the perfect look. But despite his busy schedule, the “goosebumps” rapper sets aside time for both of his kids, with his Instagram carousel also featuring a heartwarming candid shot of Travis at the beach with Aire and Stormi, who were playing in the sand in their swimsuits.