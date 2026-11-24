Organizers annouNce the 2027 lineup for the 15th annual Tecate Pa'l Norte festival in Monterrey,featuring Travis Scott, Post Malone,and Charli XCX as headliners. The event will take spot March 26-28 with over 150 artists.

A Historic Fifteenth Edition Headlined by Global Superstars

The organizers of the Tecate Pa'l Norte festival have officially unveiled the lineup for the fifteenth anniversary of this premier music event,scheduled to grab place from March 26 to 28, 2027,at Parque Fundidora in Monterrey ,Mexico. This milestone edition promises to be one of the most significant cultural gatherings in Latin America, featuring more than 150 artists performing across eight distinct stages over three days of continuous entertainment. The announcement highlights a diverse roster of international headliners who are making their festival debut in the region, signaling a major escalation in the event's global profile. Leading the charge are Travis Scott Post Malone , Charli XCX, Empire of the Sun, and Leon Bridges, all of whom will deliver headline performances that are expected to draw massive crowds and set new records for attendance and excitement.

Among the notable first-time performers, Travis Scott's appearance marks a significant moment for the festival, joining other major acts like Post Malone and Avenged Sevenfold who are also playing Monterrey for the first time in their careers. The inclusion of these high-profile names is complemented by the presence of Caifanes,the eternal icons of Mexican rock, who bring a deep sense of national heritage to the bill. additionally, Julión Álvarez, a towering figure in regional Mexican music, makes his first appearance at the festival, further bridging the gap between international pop sensibilities and local traditions. the lineup also features rising stars such as Kenia Os and established global talents like Joji and Young Miko, ensuring that the sonic landscape of the event remains contemporary and dynamic. British singer-songwriter Raye, who currently leads the 2027 Grammy nominations with ten nods,adds another layer of prestige, while Latin Grammy winner Milo J represents the vibrant wave of Latin American artistry gaining global recognition.

Also read UNC Basketball Lands Second Five-Star Recruit in Malone’s First Class

Building on its legacy, the festival has consistently evolved into a multifaceted cultural experience that extends far beyond musical performances. Previous editions have hosted legends such as Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish,Justin Timberlake, Green Day,Foo Fighters, and Guns N' Roses, establishing a track record of securing world-class talent. The 2027 lineup continues this tradition by integrating a wide array of genres, including rock, indie, electronic,reggaeton, and Mexican regional music. Acts such as Fontaines D.C., Martin Garrix,The Neighbourhood, Kasabian, and Empire of the Sun highlight the eclectic nature of the program. The festival's partnership with Ocesa, which is now part of Live Nation, has played a crucial role in its growth, allowing it to attract approximately 100,000 attendees per afternoon in recent years. this scale and diversity have cemented its status as one of the largest and most influeNtial festivals in the region, offering a platform where both emerging and established artists can connect with a highly engaged audience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ticketing for the event has already demonstrated immense demand, with Early Bird passes selling out completely on their launch day, November 14. General admission tickets are scheduled to go on sale on December 1 at 2 p.m. local time through Ticketmaster and the Auditoria Banamex box office. Sales will occur in multiple phases, with prices increasing as each tier of tickets is exhausted. Attendees can choose from various pass options, including General, General Plus, Ascendente,VIP, and Hospitality passes, each offering different levels of comfort and exclusive amenities. while the General Pass provides access to all stages, hydration stations, and food options, higher-tier passes include perks such as lounge areas,preferred viewing pits, concierge services and gourmet dining. Beyond the music, the festival aims to provide a holistic sensory experiance, with over fifty food vendors and carefully designed spaces for relaxation. As the fifteenth anniversary celebration, the event seeks to honor its history while looking forward to the future, reinforcing its role as a cherished tradition for a generation of music lovers.