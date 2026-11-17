Music producer Niv Kalisky sues Travis Scott and JACKBOYS for unpaid master royalties on their 2019 hit What To Do, alleging sample usage without proper compensation.

Israeli music producer Niv Kalisky, performing professionally under the name Early Yellow, has filed a significant copyright lawsuit against Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and the broader JACKBOYS collective. The legal action, initiated on Tuesday, November 17, seeks substantial compensation for master royalties and streaming revenue allegedly withheld from the producer. This lawsuit directly challenges the financial arrangements surrounding the group's 2019 hit track What To Do, which has generated millions in income across various digital platforms.

The core of the complaint centers on Kalisky's contention that he supplied the foundational sample beat that was later mixed into the final sound recording of the song. Although Kalisky is officially credited as a songwriter and additional producer, a role that secures him publishing income for the composition, the lawsuit argues this is insufficient. He asserts that providing the specific sample beat entitles him to a share of the master royalties, which are derived from the actual sound recording rather than just the musical composition.

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According to the legal documents obtained and reported by Billboard, Kalisky's legal team made numerous attempts to resolve the dispute amicably before resorting to litigation. They sent multiple royalty requests over several years to Cactus Jack Records, the label led by Travis Scott, as well as to its distribution partner, Sony Music's Epic Records. These communications sought income accounting statements and proper sound recording royalties, but the lawsuit alleges that these efforts yielded no financial compensation for the producer.

The conflict escalated significantly when Kalisky's representatives submitted takedown requests for the song to major digital streaming services, including Spotify and Apple Music. The complaint states that Sony allegedly countered these takedown notices with its own counter-notices. This action effectively kept the track available on platforms despite the ongoing royalty dispute, which the lawsuit cites as evidence that the defendants had actual knowledge of the unpaid obligations while continuing to generate revenue.

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The lawsuit quotes legal arguments stating that the defendants failed to make good faith efforts to resolve the issue despite repeated promises. One section of the complaint reads, "It is clear that the Defendants had actual knowledge that the Plaintiff had received zero compensation for the usage of the sound recording contained in the registered sample." The text further alleges that the defendants continued to promise resolution without attempting any actual efforts, ignoring written requests for payment and accounting.

Kalisky is seeking to be awarded a portion of the substantial recording revenue generated by the track. This includes income from album sales, digital streaming, and synchronization licensing deals. The legal team argues that the defendants' continued silence and lack of payment demonstrate a disregard for the producer's intellectual property rights. The named defendants include Travis Scott, various collaborators such as Don Toliver, and the producers who worked on the track.

Representatives for the plaintiff emphasized the broader implications of the case for creative professionals in the music industry. In a statement issued on Tuesday, legal counsel for Kalisky noted that producers are becoming increasingly aware of their rights and that their client chose to stand up for what he deserves. This highlights the complex nature of royalty distribution in modern hip-hop production, where sample usage often blurs the lines between composition and sound recording ownership.

The legal proceedings against Travis Scott and his JACKBOYS collective may serve as a notable example of how master royalties are negotiated and enforced in an era where digital streaming dominates music consumption. The outcome could have ripple effects for other producers and sample clearance processes within the hip-hop collective and the wider music business. As the case unfolds, it underscores the growing demand for transparent royalty structures among artists and producers who contribute to the sonic landscape of major commercial releases.

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This lawsuit follows a pattern of legal actions in the music industry where sample clearance and royalty distribution have become points of contention. The involvement of major labels like Sony Music's Epic Records and prominent artists like Don Toliver brings significant attention to the case. Industry observers are watching closely to see how the courts will interpret the rights of sample providers in collaborative hip-hop projects. The resolution could set a precedent for future disputes involving uncredited or undercompensated contributors to hit records.

The timeline of events shows a clear progression from initial royalty requests to formal legal action. Kalisky's team first attempted to address the issue through direct communication with the label and distributors. When these attempts failed to produce any financial settlement, they moved to takedown notices. The counter-response from Sony and the subsequent filing of the lawsuit mark the current stage of this prolonged dispute. All parties involved are now preparing for the legal battles that lie ahead as the case moves forward through the court system.

The financial stakes are high, given the commercial success of What To Do. The track has enjoyed longevity on streaming platforms, generating consistent income for the artists and labels involved. Kalisky's claim for a share of this revenue suggests that the potential payout could be significant. The lawsuit not only addresses the specific financial grievance of Early Yellow but also touches on systemic issues within the music industry regarding the valuation of sample contributions.

As the legal case proceeds, the reputational impact on Travis Scott and the JACKBOYS brand may also be a factor. The public nature of the lawsuit and the detailed allegations regarding unpaid royalties could influence public perception. Meanwhile, the broader community of producers and musicians is likely to view the outcome as a critical indicator of how their intellectual property rights are protected in the digital age. The case represents a pivotal moment in the ongoing conversation about fairness and compensation in modern music production.