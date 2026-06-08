Travis Scott Interrupts Summit's Set During Monaco F1 Weekend at Lilly's Club Monte Carlo

Producer Summit claims Travis Scott abruptly ended his performance at a Monaco club during the F1 weekend by arriving late and forcing his way onto the stage, an incident captured on video and shared by Summit on social media.

Amid the glamour of the Monaco Formula 1 weekend, an incident at Lilly's Club Monte Carlo involving producers Summit and Travis Scott has sparked discussion.

The scheduled shared performance on June 7 did not proceed as planned. Video footage circulating online shows Scott interrupting Summit's set after arriving late, climbing over the DJ decks, and proceeding to perform for the crowd. This unexpected takeover effectively ended Summit's scheduled set. Summit addressed the event via Instagram stories on June 8.

He described the night as insane and out of control, stating his show was shut down because another artist showed up late and forced his way onto the stage. In his posts, he shared a video of himself playing his hit song "Go Back" during the set before the interruption, captioning it with a wish to go back onstage to finish his performance.

He also shared another clip from the chaotic moment, thanking his production director John Fink for maintaining order and for being heard telling a crowd member not to touch Summit. This incident highlights the unpredictable nature of live events, especially during high-profile weekends like Monaco F1. For Summit, a busy summer tour with a residency in Ibiza and festival appearances including Tomorrowland lies ahead. He is also scheduled for a headlining set at Lollapalooza in late July.

The disruption in Monaco, therefore, was an unwelcome deviation from an otherwise packed performance schedule





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