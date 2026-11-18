Travis Scott, Don Toliver and Sony are facing a copyright infringement lawsuit over the 2019 hit song 'What to Do?'

Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and Sony Music have been named in a copyright infringement lawsuit over the 2019 hit “What to Do? ”, and Sony Music, claiming they used his beat without permission or payment to create the 2019 hit “What to Do?

” from Scott’s Jackboys collective. Niv Kalisky, who works under the name Early Yellow, claims he shared his original recording, titled “Moazin99bpm,” with representatives of two producers who worked on the track. Months later, one of the producers allegedly sent him a version incorporating his beat for review and approval. But no licensing deal was ever reached, and Kalisky never received a dime after “What to Do?

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” was released, according to the new lawsuit obtained byThe lawsuit accuses the defendants of “willful unauthorized usage and monetization” of Kalisky’s music, saying they racked up “hundreds of millions of compensated streams” while paying him “zero compensation” over the last seven years. The 52-page complaint filed in federal court in New York on Tuesday further alleges Sony engaged in an “illegal monetization scheme” by filing what Kalisky calls “wrongful and fraudulent” challenges to his copyright takedown notices, allowing the song to remain on streaming platforms.

“The business model of utilizing the valuable intellectual property owned by the plaintiff without paying or negotiating proper licensing has been an extremely lucrative practice for the defendants who continue with willful unauthorized usage and monetization of the plaintiff’s protected work despite receiving several notices of breaches and even after valid ‘takedown’ notices were filed by the plaintiff,” the lawsuit claims. Jennifer Lopez Teases New Music on ‘Fallon’: ‘This Does Feel Like a Happy Era’album, eventually logged more than 270 million streams on Spotify and more than 60 million plays on YouTube, the lawsuit states.

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Kalisky claims he was publicly credited as a producer and songwriter on Apple Music and Spotify but never received any royalties. Kalisky is seeking a court declaration that the defendants willfully infringed on his copyright, and that he owns 50 percent of all rights in the sound recording. He also wants an accounting of its earnings, a share of its profits, and at least $1 million in damages for alleged unfair competition, misappropriation, misrepresentation, and unjust enrichment.

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