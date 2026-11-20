The Flyers trailed by three goals early in the third period before goals from Cam York, Tyson Foerster, and Jamie Drysdale tied it up to force overtime.

OTTAWA, Ontario ― The Flyers clawed their way back and notched their first overtime win of the season, 6-5 against the Ottawa Senators. The win is the Flyers’ fourth in six games and gives them their first winning streak since Oct. 17-21.

Dylan Cozens made it 5-2 early in the third period with his second goal of the night during four-on-four action after a giveaway by Oliver Bonk , who calls Ottawa home, inside the Senators’ zone. But the Flyers were not done yet — and they were facing former teammate Sam Ersson , known for his up-and-down games in orange and black.

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Just under a minute after Cozens’ goal, Cam York scored his second of the game and the season to cut the lead to 5-3. It also gave the Californian his first multigoal game of his career. The goal came one second into a power play, with the puck bouncing to Sean Couturier to the right of the trapezoid.

He put it in front to Noah Cates , who quickly shot it, but the puck went off Ottawa defenseman Jordan Spence, right to York for the goal. Fifteen seconds later, Travis Konecny battled to keep the puck and sent a pass over to Tyson Foerster , who shot it immediately past Ersson to make it a one-goal game. The goal is his fifth and second in the past five games.

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Then, with goalie Joseph Woll pulled, the Flyers had a five-on-four with Konecny and Spence in the box. Jamie Drysdale scored from the point with less than three minutes to go in the game to tie the game at 5-5. In overtime, Konecny scored the game-winner. Entering the night, the Flyers had played 24 games, and trailed 1-0 in 16 of them.

Thursday was no different as former Flyers captain Claude Giroux made it 1-0. Giroux won an offensive zone face-off in the right circle before heading across the crease, battling with Rasmus Ristolainen to the left circle. As he cut across, Ottawa’s Artem Zub went D-to-D with Jake Sanderson, who put a shot toward the net for Giroux to deflect. It is Giroux’s fifth goal and 16th point in 15 games against the team he played 1,000 for.

After going 0-for-11 the past two games on the power play, the Flyers broke through on their first opportunity of the night to tie things up. Coach Rick Tocchet sent out the second unit of Konecny, Foerster, Christian Dvorak, Bonk, and Owen Tippett to start with members of the top unit, Matvei Michkov , Drysdale, and Porter Martone , having been on the ice when Ridly Greig interfered with Woll.

It didn’t take long for the Flyers to score, with Tippett burying a shot from the bumper 23 seconds in and just over two minutes after the Senators took the lead. Dvorak won the offensive zone face-off, and the Flyers worked it around until it ended up on Foerster’s stick on the left half wall. He chipped it down to Konecny in the left corner before Konecny ultimately got back below the left circle.

The alternate captain walked it into the circle and sent a pass to Tippett, who was just inside the right circle. He turned and beat Ersson with a wrist shot. The goal was Tippett’s fourth of the season and second in as many games. The Flyers’ power play entered the night ranked 29th , dropping down after a 0-for-8 performance against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.

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In the second period, it was all Ottawa for much of the period, as the Senators went up 3-1. Cozens skated into the Flyers’ zone and put a puck wide, causing it to die near the netting behind the left post. Fabian Zetterlund swooped in and pushed it to Tim Stützle, who stickhandled for a second before finding Cozens gliding through the slot for the one-timer.

Drake Batherson then made it 3-1 with a one-timer from the left circle on a power play. Stützle threaded the needle from the right board. The Flyers didn’t get their first shot of the period until 3 minutes, 59 seconds were left when a Dvorak shot knicked Ersson. Foerster got the second shot, ironically, 71 seconds later, and York got the third shot of the period but buried it to cut the Senators’ lead to 3-2.

Drysdale walked the line and down the left side, but former Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Philip Tomasino blocked the shot. York scooped up the puck and carried it down and across the goal line to the net before burying the puck with a backhand flick. The goal marked his first of the season.

However, 38 seconds into the third period, Tomasino got his second of the season to give Ottawa back its two-goal lead. The Flyers had trouble getting the puck out along the boards, and it popped out with Tomasino knocking it away from Travis Sanheim . The puck went to Batherson, who sent it back to Tomasino as he went to the crease untouched, stopped, and scored on the backhand around Woll.

Breakaways The sons of four former Flyers played in the game: Tyler Boucher , Greig , Cole Knuble , Sanderson . Flyers defenseman Oliver Bonk is the son of former Senators forward Radek Bonk. Up next The Flyers are off on Friday before playing the Canadiens on Saturday night in Montreal .