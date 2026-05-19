Travis Knight Teases New Skeletor Portrayal in Masters of the Universe

Travis Knight, the director of the upcoming Masters of the Universe movie, has revealed that the new version of the franchise's iconic villain, Skeletor, will differ from the character's earlier animated portrayals. He has focused on developing a portrayal that feels more intimidating and theatrical, respecting the character's legacy without directly recreating earlier portrayals.

Travis Knight , the director of the upcoming Masters of the Universe movie, has revealed that the new version of the franchise's iconic villain, Skeletor , will differ from the character's earlier animated portrayals .

He has focused on developing a portrayal that feels more intimidating and theatrical, respecting the character's legacy without directly recreating earlier portrayals. The creative team wanted Jared Leto's performance to honor all those aspects, including a distinctive voice and an interesting laugh, but without engaging in mimicry. The new portrayal combines 'menace' and 'theatricality' and will be a combination of all the things Skeletor was in the original series - cool, scary, funny, and intimidating.

The director also discussed why Skeletor remained 'iconic' decades after the original series debuted, stating that most villains at that time looked cool or were scary or funny or intimidating, and Skeletor was all of those things. The movie will also feature Natalie Portman, Aubrey Plaza, Vanessa Kirby, Adam Driver, and more





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Masters Of The Universe Skeletor Jared Leto Travis Knight Animated Portrayals Live-Action Adaptation Voice Laugh Menace Theatricality Iconic Animated Series Live-Action Movie Natalie Portman Aubrey Plaza Vanessa Kirby Adam Driver

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