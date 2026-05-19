Travis Knight, the director of Bumblebee, shared his thoughts on a potential sequel to Masters of the Universe. He mentioned incorporating ideas he couldn't execute in the first film and wanting to delve into deeper aspects of characters. He also emphasized the importance of relationships in the story.

Travis Knight talks about potential Masters of the Universe sequel In a recent interview, Travis Knight shared that he has been ‘imagining’ what to do with He-Man for Masters of the Universe 2.

He added that there were ideas he couldn’t execute for the first film that he was interested in incorporating in the sequel. He further stated that he would love to delve into ‘deeper aspects’ of ‘some of characters. ’ ‘Where’s the next stage of his life take him now that he’s properly He-Man? What does that mean?

And at the essence of it is relationships. ’ He continued, ‘It’s always about relationships for me. And so how do those relationships evolve moving forward? ’ The Bumblebee filmmaker concluded by acknowledging how making a sequel wasn’t up to him or the creatives but the audience.

He added that if fans didn’t want sequels, they wouldn’t make any, but if they did, they would be ‘very lucky’ to develop them. Also in the interview, Knight revealed that, like most of his filmography, he helmed Masters of the Universe with the mindset of only getting a single chance to do so.

He added that because of this and the possibility of no future installments in the franchise, he and the crew put in their best efforts to make the movie, which he said he was ‘incredibly proud of. ’ ‘I think it’s fun, I think it’s exciting,’ he added.

‘I think it has incredible heart, I think it tells an emotional story. ’ He continued, ‘And I’m just really proud of the crew who did exceptional work, the actors who brought everything they had to the movie. ’ Knight concluded by expressing pride in everyone’s efforts and the final result they all achieved. Natalie Portman Thriller With Jurassic World Star Lands Huge Amazon Deal Natalie Portman‘s new psychological thriller movie will be backed by Amazon.

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