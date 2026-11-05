Travis Kelce Stars in Tommy Hilfiger Winter Campaign Post-Marriage

Travis Kelce models for Tommy Hilfiger's new winter collection, celebrating his first holiday season as the husband of Taylor Swift following their July wedding.

Travis Kelce has been unveiled as the central figure in the latest winter campaign for Tommy Hilfiger, marking a significant personal milestone for the National Football League tight end. The Kansas City Chiefs star, 37, is prominently featured in the advertisement while discussing his enthusiasm for his first holiday season since marrying pop icon Taylor Swift.

Kelce Celebrates First Married Holiday Season

Travis Kelce explicitly shared his excitement regarding the upcoming festive period, stating that he loves existing traditions and is eager to establish new ones with his spouse. The athlete revealed that he begins his celebrations immediately upon the decoration of a Christmas tree, signaling a shift in his annual routine following his recent nuptials.

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The campaign imagery features the sportsman dressed in a sophisticated ensemble consisting of a cream knit jumper layered over a plaid shirt and paired with a navy jacket. During the photoshoot, Kelce wore his gold wedding band and sat beside a Christmas tree, visually reinforcing the theme of marital bliss and seasonal cheer.

Global Brand Ambassadors and Campaign Details

Travis Kelce joins a diverse roster of global brand ambassadors for this collection, which also includes Blackpink member JISOO, actor Arón Piper, creator Quen Blackwell, and basketballer Josh Hart. The advertisement further features players from Liverpool Football Club, specifically Florian Wirtz, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Jérémy Jacquet, highlighting the brand's international appeal.

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The visual narrative focuses on personal connections and festive nostalgia, with the athletes and celebrities modeling the new seasonal apparel. Kelce's participation underscores the intersection of professional sports, high fashion, and major cultural events, drawing attention from both sports fans and fashion consumers globally.

Connection to Royal Family and New Heights

This commercial launch coincides with new commentary from Kelce regarding his past interactions with Prince William. The NFL star admitted on the podcast New Heights that he understands the Royal Family's initial hesitation regarding his presence in a viral selfie taken at the Eras Tour in 2024.

Travis Kelce noted that he was merely a boyfriend at the time and was unaware of the protocol implications. He reasoned that Prince William, now the King, may have attempted to move him out of the frame at Wembley Stadium to preserve the photo solely for the Royal Family during a period when the relationship with Taylor Swift was not yet publicly confirmed on social media.

Public Reaction to Viral Selfie Controversy

Prince William previously addressed the incident on The Graham Norton Show, admitting he was initially unaware of the significance of the moment. He recalled attempting to step away from the photo with Taylor Swift and his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, but noted that Kelce kept returning to the frame.

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The Kelce brothers, Travis and Jason, hosted Prince William on their podcast during the summer, revealing their nervousness about meeting the Royal Family. Jason Kelce confirmed that he was genuinely concerned about protocol, particularly regarding his handling of a beer during the encounter, while Travis described the meeting as one of the coolest moments of his life.

Wedding Ceremony and Future Outlook

The campaign follows the July 3 wedding of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, which took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The ceremony was attended by 1,000 guests, solidifying one of the most high-profile unions in recent entertainment and sports history.

Prince William had previously joked about hoping for an invitation to the star-studded event. The continued engagement of the couple with major brands like Tommy Hilfiger suggests a strong commercial partnership that leverages their personal milestones to connect with a broad audience during the holiday shopping season.