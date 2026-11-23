Travis Kelce scores two touchdowns to lead the Chiefs against Arizona, while Taylor Swift celebrates his milestone 100th home game alongside family.

Travis Kelce delivered a standout performance for the Kansas City Chiefs, scoring two touchdowns to secure an early advantage against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. The victory marked a significant personal milestone for the tight end, who reached his 100th home game as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs franchise.

Taylor Swift was present in the stands to witness the historic occasion, having recently returned from the CMA Awards in Nashville. The pop sensation attended the matchup to support her husband, tying together her dual presence in the worlds of pop music and professional football following their marriage this summer.

Also read Taylor Swift Embraces Family Life Ahead of Wedding to Travis Kelce

Kelce Scores Twice Against Arizona Cardinals

Travis Kelce opened the scoring early in the game with an 8-yard touchdown catch. This play capped the Chiefs' first offensive drive, which lasted 11 plays and covered 72 yards in 5:14. The score gave Kansas City an immediate 7-0 lead over Arizona and served as Kelce's first touchdown since September 27.

The achievement moved Kelce past Rob Gronkowski for third place all-time in touchdowns by a tight end. Only Antonio Gates and Tony Gonzalez remain ahead of Kelce on the career list for this position. Swift celebrated the score from a luxury suite alongside her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift.

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Kelce added a second touchdown later in the quarter, catching a 22-yard pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes over the middle. Swift was seen joyfully celebrating both scores, creating a memorable moment captured by stadium cameras and sports photographers covering the event.

Taylor Swift Celebrates with Family at Arrowhead

Taylor Swift spent the duration of the game in a suite that included other family members and close relatives. The gathering featured Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, as well as his sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce. Kylie is married to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce's brother.

Swift was spotted sharing tender moments with Kylie and Jason's eldest daughter, seven-year-old Wyatt Kelce. The pop star wrapped her arm around the child and swayed back and forth during the celebrations. Swift wore a vintage-style Chiefs sports jacket that matched the team colors of her husband's club.

The family atmosphere extended to include Finn, the youngest daughter of Kylie and Jason Kelce. She was held by her mother during the game, adding to the multi-generational support system cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his teammates from the sidelines.

Recent Injury Concerns and CMA Awards Context

The matchup against the Arizona Cardinals occurred just one week after Travis Kelce sparked injury fears during a game against the Atlanta Falcons. In that previous contest, Kelce suffered an awkward tackle by DeMarco Hellams of the Falcons. The incident caused Swift to miss the game as she prepared for her stage appearance.

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Swift had performed at the CMA Awards three days prior to the Chiefs' win over Atlanta. She walked the red carpet with Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Swift wore a bright yellow dress while performing a medley of her latest singles.

Kelce returned to practice with the Chiefs in the days leading up to the Arizona game. He had been cleared to play despite the earlier ankle issue that required sideline treatment and locker room evaluation. The tight end demonstrated full health by contributing significantly to the team's offensive strategy against the Cardinals.

Next Steps for Chiefs and NFL Playoff Race

The Chiefs continue their season with high expectations following this dominant start against the Arizona Cardinals. The team aims to maintain momentum as they navigate the remainder of the schedule. Fans and analysts are watching closely to see how Kelce and Mahomes sustain their high level of performance.

Swift's continued presence at home games suggests she will remain a regular fixture at future Kansas City Chiefs matches. The couple has balanced their public commitments, with Swift focusing on her music career and Kelce on his professional football goals. Their shared support system remains a central theme in their public narrative.

The victory contributes to the Kansas City Chiefs' standing in the league standings. Kelce's milestone of 100 home games highlights his longevity and consistency in the NFL. Swift's attendance underscores the intersection of celebrity culture and major sporting events in modern America.