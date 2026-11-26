Is he ready to be her knight in shining armor?

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Travis Kelce’s Response to ‘Unflattering’ Taylor Swift Report Finally Revealed as Sources Disclose What He Really ‘Thinks’ Travis Kelce’s Response to ‘Unflattering’ Taylor Swift Report Finally Revealed as Sources Disclose What He Really ‘Thinks’Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Face Fresh Legal News After Report He Blames Her ‘Anger’ for ‘Ugly Divide’ with ChildrenIf anyone’s going to have your back when people are saying bad things about you, it’s going to be your husband.that Kelce is fully supportive of Swift, and that’s pretty much what we expected of him, all things considered.

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“Travis is always going to have Taylor’s back. He knows the person she is behind closed doors, and that’s what matters to him,” the source said.