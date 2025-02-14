Travis Kelce's Family 'Adore' Taylor Swift and Hope They'll Spend Their Lives Together

Sources reveal that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's family is smitten with Taylor Swift and believes she is the perfect match for Travis Kelce. They are hopeful for a long-lasting future for the couple.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 's burgeoning romance has captured the hearts of not just their fans, but also the tight end's family. A source close to the situation revealed that Travis's family, including his mother Donna, brother Ed, and brother Jason Kelce, are absolutely smitten with Swift. They believe she is the perfect match for Travis and wholeheartedly support their relationship. The insider shared that the Kelce family has never seen Travis this happy with a girlfriend before.

They've witnessed a profound change in him since they've been together, and they are genuinely thrilled about the prospect of them spending their lives together. The source further highlighted the seamless blending of both families. They get along exceptionally well, creating a harmonious environment. The Kelce family's fondness for Swift stems from their belief that she is not using Travis for his fame. They see genuine love and care in her actions towards him and appreciate her kind and compassionate nature. News of their affection for Swift isn't limited to Travis's family alone. A separate source had previously stated in September that Swift and Kelce are deeply in love, hinting at a potentially brighter future for the couple. This sentiment echoed the feelings of the Kelce family, who see Taylor as a truly special person who brings immense happiness to Travis





