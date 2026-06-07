Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Freeing the Nipple on the Red Carpet Shows She Isn’t Hiding From the Spotlight

just rocked an insanely gorgeous look on the red carpet !arrived in a head-turning look at the 6th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards.

just rocked an insanely gorgeous look on the red carpet !arrived in a head-turning look at the 6th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards.

See the photos below! Kayla Nicole at the 6th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on June 05, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Kayla Nicole at the 6th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on June 05, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. As you can see, Nicole is rocking a plunging, beaded olive gown from Jared London, which she paired with gold jewelry and white stiletto nails.

But the star of her look has to be her confidently freeing the nipple! Seriously, her fashion game is always on point and this stunning moment has fans losing it.

Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Claps Back After Taylor Swift Seemingly Called Her Out in ‘Opalite’ Music Video Along with being the founder of Tribe Therepē, a sports journalist, and the host of The “Pre-Game” Podcast, she’s also known for her previously Their relationship started in 2017 when Kelce liked a few of her posts before she felt confident enough to send him a DM.

“I dm’d him on New Years,” she revealed, per. “Slid into that thang like it was third base, idk baseball so not sure that’s the best analogy, but ya. Anywho … lesson here is making the first move might be your best move sis. ” In 2020, they split for the first time.

But then a few months later, Nicole and Kelce got back together. They split for good in 2022; and there’s been a bit of back and forth since then in the controversy world.

“I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and just, like, online chaos didn’t impact me, it does. Even to this day,” Nicole onceabout their split and the backlash from it.

“You can go to my most recent post and it will be people debating each other why I am worthless and I’ll never be a talented person and I have no career. ”





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