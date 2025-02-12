Travis Kelce Reflects on Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII Loss: 'It’s a Tough Pill to Swallow'

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce opens up about the team's disappointing Super Bowl LVII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on his podcast 'New Heights'. He discusses his feelings of confidence going into the game, the team's struggles to gain momentum, and his own role in the defeat. Kelce also acknowledges the Eagles' impressive performance and expresses gratitude for the support of his loved ones.

Travis Kelce is still grappling with the Kansas City Chiefs ' crushing Super Bowl LVII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles . Speaking on the February 12th episode of his and his brother Jason Kelce's 'New Heights' podcast, the 35-year-old tight end reflected on the game, which took place on February 9th in New Orleans. Despite entering the game with immense confidence, Kelce acknowledged that it simply wasn't the Chiefs' day.

'Outside of the game, I just wanted to thank my teammates for everything they f---ing do, man, you know. the effort, the focus, the work that we put in — that wasn’t the reason,' he said. 'Going into the game, I felt as confident as I ever felt going into a Super Bowl or a playoff game or a big game in my life … It just wasn’t our day. Couldn’t find a lick of momentum.' Kelce took responsibility for some of the team's shortcomings, stating, 'I’m kicking myself for some of the tiny, tiny decisions I made on the field trying to do something more than what I was asked to do … I wasn’t the best leader that I could be in motivating my guys, in keeping my guys calm, cool and collected. I put a lot of that on myself as the guy that’s been in the building for 12 years and seen a lot of football and actually seen a situation just like this in a Super Bowl … It’s a tough pill to swallow, man.' He recounted how the Chiefs seemed to lose momentum every time they gained traction. 'To have it happen for the second time in my career on the biggest stage, man, it’s a tough pill to swallow. It’s a hard reality. ... This sport can humble you quite fast.' The Eagles dominated the majority of the game, keeping the Chiefs scoreless until the third quarter. They ultimately won 40-22, securing redemption for their previous Super Bowl loss against the Chiefs. Kelce himself had a subdued performance with only four catches for 39 yards. During a post-game interview, he candidly admitted the team's lackluster performance. 'Hats off to the Eagles, man. They got after us. All three phases,' he said. 'couldn't get it going offensively. They just got after us on all three phases, and on top of that, turnovers, penalties, playing behind the sticks on offense ... dropped passes, not taking advantage of the play call and executing them. There's a lot that goes into it. You don't lose like that without everything going bad. ... just couldn't find that spark, couldn't find that momentum.' Despite the heartbreaking loss, Kelce expressed his determination to keep fighting for the next win. He revealed that head coach Andy Reid shared a message of resilience with the team post-game: 'This one's gonna hurt,' he said. 'Let it hurt and figure out how to get better because of it.' Jason Kelce, meanwhile, offered his unwavering support for his brother in a heartfelt social media message on Tuesday. 'Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles, my former teammates, and friends on being SB LIX Champions!!' he wrote. 'That game was odd for me to watch if I'm being completely honest. I knew it was going to be mixed emotions before, during, and after, and I now know what my parents had to deal with two years ago.' Jason, who retired from the NFL last year after 13 seasons with the Eagles, expressed pride in his former team, acknowledging their perseverance, grit, and determination. 'They have persevered greatly, answered their critics amazingly, and proved themselves to be undoubtedly the best team this season. ... A true representation of the toughness and grit that makes Philadelphia what it is. Well done fellas, well f---ing done,' he wrote. While celebrating the Eagles' victory, Jason also emphasized his love and support for Travis. 'There isn't a person I love or care about more than my brother,' he said. 'He has amassed greatness few on this planet could ever dream of, as has his team, and they should feel pride in their accomplishments this season and in the past,' he added. 'I know right now they are still thinking of last night and the shortcomings in the last game, But in time that will fade, and the greatness they have exhibited as a group will remain as one of the most dominant eras of football ever.' Jason further praised the Eagles' performance on Wednesday, to which Travis agreed. Kelce concluded the podcast by expressing his gratitude for the unwavering support of his loved ones, acknowledging that despite the disappointing result, he still leads a blessed life. 'I love my teammates, I love my coaches,' Travis said. 'Chiefs Kingdom, I’m sorry for how it ended. … I have a beautiful life, man. I have loved ones, I have the most amazing family in the world that supports me in everything that I do and they were all there cheering me on and hoping for the best on Sunday, man. I just have to tip my hat to the Eagles, they were firing on all cylinders coming out and it just felt like we never had control over what was going on in that game. ... It's gonna sting.





