Travis Kelce recruiting superstar wife Taylor Swift to help take his podcast to ‘new heights’

Swift made her first and, so far, only appearance on “New Heights,” co-hosted by Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, in August 2025.

Travis Kelce is hoping to enlist his pop superstar wife, Taylor Swift, to help pull off the next live event for his and brother Jason Kelce’s podcast, “New Heights.

”, Travis, 37, and Jason, 39, looked back on the “New Heights” Tailgate they hosted in Philadelphia ahead of Sunday’s matchup between the Eagles and the New York Giants. Travis Kelce discussed enlisting his wife, Taylor Swift, to help with future live events for the podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce.

Also read Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Face Neighbor Dispute Over Ohio Mansion as Chiefs Win

During the Nov. 11 episode, Travis and Jason recapped the “New Heights” Tailgate they hosted in Philadelphia on Sunday ahead of the Eagles’ game against the New York Giants. Jason, who was in attendance, called it the “best” tailgate the brothers have hosted yet, crediting in part the stage at Stateside Live! , where the event took place.

The former Eagles center went on to explain that they had “struggled” with previous live events in Philadelphia and Kansas City because, without a stage, attendees couldn’t always see what was happening. This time, however, he said “the stage made a huge impact,” allowing fans to catch all the action, from male and female sumo wrestling competitions to hobby horsing.

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Jason called Sunday’s tailgate the “best” the brothers have hosted yet, crediting in part the stage they had set up. Jason told Travis, who was not in attendance, that “the stage made a huge impact,” allowing fans to see all the action during the event. “If we can re-create this in other areas, I do think the stage is really important. The problem is most tailgates don’t have a stage. I don’t know how we’re going to do it … maybe build our own,” Jason said, before slyly asking Travis, “Do you know anybody who knows anything about stages? ” “Yeah, I actually do,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end replied with a laugh.

“I’ll see what my wife can cook up. ” Jason then jokingly predicted what Swift, 36, would say in response, “The companies I deal with are not going to f–k around with you dumb f–ks. ”Jason jokingly asked Travis , “Do you know anybody who knows anything about stages? ” Travis replied with a laugh, “Yeah, I actually do.

I’ll see what my wife can cook up. ”Swift made her first and, so far, only appearance on “New Heights” in August 2025, and the episode quickly became the podcast’s most-watched yet.in August 2025, after two years of dating, just two weeks after Swift made her first and, so far, only appearance on “New Heights.

”, earning more than 10 million YouTube views in just 16 hours and breaking records previously set by episodes featuring guests such as Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space. Insults, profanity, incoherent, obscene or inflammatory language and threats of any kindUser accounts will/might be blocked if we notice:So, how can you be a power user?

'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Travis Kelce discussed enlisting his wife, Taylor Swift, to help with future live events for the podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce.

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During the Nov. 11 episode, Travis and Jason recapped the"New Heights" Tailgate they hosted in Philadelphia on Sunday ahead of the Eagles' game against the New York Giants. Jason called Sunday's tailgate the"best" the brothers have hosted yet, crediting in part the stage they had set up.

Jason told Travis, who was not in attendance, that"the stage made a huge impact," allowing fans to see all the action during the event. Jason jokingly asked Travis ,"Do you know anybody who knows anything about stages?

" Travis replied with a laugh,"Yeah, I actually do. I'll see what my wife can cook up.

"Swift made her first and, so far, only appearance on"New Heights" in August 2025, and the episode quickly became the podcast's most-watched yet.