Travis Kelce Reacts to Name Change Debate Ahead of Wedding to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce engages in playful name change discussion with fans as he and Taylor Swift prepare for their summer wedding; prenuptial agreement considerations also emerge.

Travis Kelce has waded into the ongoing public debate over whether he and fiancée Taylor Swift will change their names after they marry this summer.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 36, liked an Instagram post from the podcast Bussin With the Boys that recapped a discussion on the topic. During the episode, hosts Will Compton and Taylor Lewan, along with guest Mitch Carsley, speculated on whether Swift, also 36, would adopt Kelce's surname. Carsley initially doubted Swift would change her name, noting she is globally more famous.

Another guest suggested that if anything, Travis should change his name, to which Lewan jokingly countered that Taylor Kelce has a nice ring. Compton then proposed the hyphenated Swift-Kelce, or even Travis Swift-Kelce. Kelce's subtle endorsement of the lighthearted exchange delighted fans, who interpreted it as a sign of his easygoing humor -- a quality that reportedly attracted Swift to him in the first place.

Beyond the playful name debate, the superstar couple faces a more serious financial decision: whether to sign a prenuptial agreement before their planned July wedding. Swift's net worth is estimated at $2 billion by Forbes, while Kelce's falls between $50 million and $90 million. A prenup would protect their respective assets, but the choice of jurisdiction is critical. The couple has ties to at least six states: California, Rhode Island, Missouri, Kansas, Tennessee, and New York.

Legal experts suggest Kansas is a prenup-friendly state where courts are likely to enforce such agreements, while New York is less favorable due to a history of judges closely scrutinizing and sometimes invalidating prenups. Tennessee sits in the middle, often seen as a solid choice for wealthy individuals, especially given Swift's roots in Nashville.

The couple also owns property in multiple states: Swift has homes in Rhode Island, New York, and Tennessee, while Kelce owns residences in Kansas, Missouri, and Florida. Should they ever divorce, they would prefer a state that enforces prenups, protects separate property, and minimizes spousal support. The couple, who have been dating since 2023, attended a friend's wedding in New York recently, fueling speculation about their own nuptials.

Fans have been closely watching every move, from their courtside appearances at NBA games to Kelce's recent business ventures, including a stake in an MLB team. Public reactions to the name change discussion have been mixed, with many assuming Swift will keep her professional name while legally adopting Kelce. Others believe she might use Swift-Kelce or simply Kelce in private life. Regardless, the duo seems unfazed by the scrutiny, continuing to enjoy their relationship and planning for their future together.

Representatives for Swift and Kelce declined to comment on the prenup or name change speculation





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