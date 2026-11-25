Travis Kelce played his 100th regular-season home game at Arrowhead Stadium in the Chiefs 34-7 win over the Cardinals, passing Rob Gronkowski in career touchdowns.

Travis Kelce solidified his legendary status on Sunday, November 22, 2026, by playing in his 100th regular-season home game at Arrowhead Stadium. The Kansas City Chiefs defensive powerhouse secured a dominant 34-7 victory over the Arizona Cardinals during this historic occasion. This achievement makes him only the fourth player in franchise history to reach a century of career home games for the team. The milestone arrived during a season that continues to define the modern era of the Chiefs franchise.

Kelce also extended his legacy on the scoreboard by passing former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski in total career touchdowns. The Chiefs star now holds 110 career touchdowns, surpassing Gronkowski's long-standing mark of 108. These totals were built across his 14 seasons with the Chiefs, highlighting his sustained production and reliability. The touchdown record break occurred during the same game that marked his significant home-field milestone.

Also read Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Defy Vanity Fair's Mastermind Report

Speaking on the New Heights podcast with his brother and co-host Jason Kelce, Travis reflected on the magnitude of the day. He stated that hundred games feels pretty awesome and emphasized how special the moment felt. He described Arrowhead Stadium as one of his favorite places to play and watch events for his entire 14-year career. The stadium has hosted not only football games but also significant musical events that hold personal meaning for him.

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced plans to leave the current stadium when their lease expires after the 2030 season. The organization is constructing a new $3 billion stadium with an enclosed roof in Wyandotte County, Kansas. Travis noted it is crazy to think about moving on from a venue with so much history and legacy. The new facility is scheduled to open ahead of the 2031 NFL season, ending an era for the current home of the Chiefs.

Travis often cites his connection to Taylor Swift when discussing the cultural impact of Arrowhead Stadium. He recalled seeing Taylor Swift perform her Eras Tour at the venue on July 7 and 8, 2023. He was in attendance on the second night and made a subtle nod to her musical events during his podcast reflections. The couple met shortly after those performances and were first seen together publicly in New York City in October 2023.

Their relationship has since deepened significantly, leading to public appearances and major life milestones. Swift attended her first Chiefs home game in September 2023, where Travis famously attempted to give her a friendship bracelet. The pair announced their engagement in August 2025 and subsequently married at Madison Square Garden on July 3. Swift attended Sunday's game alongside her parents, Andrea and Scott, watching from a private suite.

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Despite the celebrations, Jason Kelce brought reality checks during their podcast discussion regarding Travis's future. Travis had previously jokingly cheered for 100 more games, a statement Jason immediately questioned as physically improbable. At 37 years old, Travis admitted he will not play another 100 games, acknowledging the statistical reality of his age. He laughed off the suggestion while noting he does not know how many more seasons he has left.

Travis declined to confirm whether the current campaign is his final one with the Kansas City Chiefs. He emphasized his focus remains on present performance rather than speculation about his retirement. His immediate priority is the upcoming Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Buffalo Bills on November 24. He expressed enthusiasm for keeping the team's winning momentum rolling into the holiday game.

The Buffalo Bills entered that contest with a 9-1 record, boasting the best standing in the entire league. Kelce described the atmosphere at the 55,000-seat stadium as vibrant and crucial for maintaining team success. The Chiefs have won three Super Bowls during his tenure, including a championship in February 2024. His longevity and production have been central to that sustained success over the past decade.

The Chiefs prepared for the high-stakes Bills matchup with renewed energy after the dominant win over Arizona. Travis continues to add to a legacy built on consistency and high-level performance at the tight end position. He remains a key figure in the franchise's history as they transition toward their new home. The 100th game stands as a testament to his durability and importance to the team.

The brothers blended celebration with honest conversation about the future on their popular podcast. They highlighted the significance of the milestone while addressing the inevitable changes ahead. Travis acknowledged the skepticism surrounding his longevity but remained focused on the immediate task. The team looked to maintain their competitive edge against one of the NFL's top squads.

Arrowhead Stadium has witnessed much of this success, from championship runs to high-profile celebrity attendance. Travis has spent his entire 14-year career in Kansas City, building a resume that rivals the greatest. His personal milestones now join the broader history of the franchise and the stadium itself. The move to a new facility will not erase the memories made at the current venue.

The milestone of 100 home games and the touchdown record break occur simultaneously for the tight end. These achievements underscore his status as a central figure in the recent history of the NFL. The team remains focused on the present challenges while honoring the past accomplishments. Travis Kelce continues to define what it means to be a Chief in this modern era.

The upcoming Thanksgiving game represents the next test for a team that has dominated much of the season. The Bills pose a significant threat with their league-best record and strong offensive capabilities. Kelce and his teammates aim to keep their momentum going against a formidable opponent. The atmosphere at Arrowhead will play a critical role in the outcome of the contest.

Travis's reflection on his career highlights the emotional weight of reaching such significant milestones. He values the history and the people involved in the journey so far. The support from fans and the energy of the stadium have been integral to his success. His comments on the podcast provided insight into the personal meaning behind the statistics.

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The Chiefs organization supports their star player as he continues to add to his legacy. The new stadium plans reflect the confidence in the future of the franchise. Travis remains committed to giving his best performance for as long as he plays. His dedication has been a constant source of strength for the team and its fans.

The intersection of sports and pop culture remains a unique feature of Travis Kelce's career. His relationship with Taylor Swift has brought unprecedented attention to the Chiefs. The Eras Tour performance at Arrowhead is just one example of the cultural impact. These moments have added layers to the history of the stadium and the franchise.

As the season progresses, the focus remains on winning and building towards the playoffs. The milestone games serve as reminders of the journey and the effort required. Travis Kelce has proven his ability to perform at a high level year after year. His consistency has been a cornerstone of the team's recent achievements.

The Thanksgiving matchup against the Bills will be closely watched by fans and analysts alike. The outcome could have significant implications for the playoff standings in the AFC. Travis and his teammates are preparing diligently to face the league's top team. The energy and anticipation surrounding the game are palpable as the holiday approaches.

Travis Kelce's 100th home game was more than just a personal achievement. It was a celebration of a career spent entirely in one city and with one team. The touchdown record break added another layer to his statistical legacy. These milestones will be remembered as defining moments in his time with the Chiefs.

The franchise looks forward to the next chapter, both on and off the field. The new stadium will provide a state-of-the-art facility for future generations of fans. However, the memories of Arrowhead will always hold a special place in history. Travis Kelce's contributions will be a lasting part of that legacy for years to come.

The team's performance in the coming weeks will determine their trajectory in the playoffs. Travis remains focused on the immediate goal of securing wins against tough opponents. His leadership and experience are invaluable assets to the roster. The Chiefs are counting on him to continue his dominant play down the stretch.

The intersection of athletic excellence and personal life continues to captivate public interest. Travis's reflections on his career highlight the human side of professional sports. His gratitude for the stadium and the fans is evident in his words. This appreciation helps connect the athlete to the community that supports him.

As the 2026 season unfolds, the Chiefs remain a powerhouse in the NFL. Travis Kelce's legacy continues to grow with each game he plays. The milestone of 100 home games is a testament to his durability and skill. He remains a key figure in the ongoing story of the Kansas City Chiefs.