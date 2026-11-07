Travis Kelce Makes Rare 'Married Man' Comment When Talking About the Holidays With Taylor Swift

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his wife Taylor Swift are making memories together.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have had quite a year. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the pop superstar, and now they're getting ready to celebrate another first together: their first Christmas as a married couple.

It's a sweet milestone for two people who have spent plenty of time in the spotlight, though there's something nice about imagining them putting the cameras aside, enjoying the holiday season and making a few memories together. Now, Kelce is reflecting on his upcoming first holiday with Swift and giving fans some rare insight into his feelings about it. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce together during the 2026 NBA playoffs.

Also read Travis Kelce Celebrates First Christmas As Married Man To Taylor Swift

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Kelce is already looking forward to his first Christmas with Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end recently opened up about spending the holidays with his wife, and it sounds like he's more than ready to get into the Christmas spirit. Speaking within an article published Thursday, Nov. 5, Kelce shared a little about his holiday excitement, saying, “I start celebrating as that tree goes up.

” Kelce also made a comment about being a husband that we haven't heard a lot. He talked about being excited for his first holiday as a "married man.

Advertisement

" "I'm excited for my first holiday as a married man," Kelce also said. "I love all the old traditions and can't wait to start some new ones. " Kelce is also getting into the holiday spirit with a little help from Tommy Hilfiger. The Chiefs tight end stars in the brand's holiday campaign alongside BLACKPINK's JISOO, New York Knicks player Josh Hart and several other familiar faces.

The group will be sharing festive moments in a series of social media videos while showing off Tommy Hilfiger's winter collection. In one, Kelce offered a look at his favorite Christmas traditions, including his “mother baking blueberry muffins. ” Frankly, that sounds like a lovely way to spend Christmas morning. , making his debut in a commercial for the brand.

The ad also featured an adorable appearance from his and Swift's dog, Wendy. It'll be fun to see Kelce and Swift celebrate their first holiday season as a married couple. From starting new traditions to enjoying the little moments that make Christmas special, the two have lots to look forward to ahead. With Kelce already getting into the holiday spirit, it sounds like a memorable season is ahead.

Anne Erickson is a sports and entertainment journalist, covering a range of sports, including the NFL, NBA and college. Her work spans interviews with big names, such as Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Erin Andrews of Fox Sports and more. Erickson’s work has been published via Newsweek, ESPN, Fox Sports, Heavy Sports and more. Anne Erickson has both a bachelor's and master's degree from Michigan State University.