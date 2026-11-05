Travis Kelce Launches Tommy Hilfiger Winter Campaign

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce models for Tommy Hilfiger's winter collection, celebrating his first holiday season as a husband to Taylor Swift after their July wedding.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been named the face of Tommy Hilfiger's winter campaign, marking a significant brand partnership that coincides with his personal milestone of becoming a husband. The 37-year-old athlete recently exchanged vows with global superstar Taylor Swift at a grand ceremony attended by 1,000 guests at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3. In the new promotional materials, Kelce expresses his enthusiasm for spending his first festive season as a married man, blending cherished family customs with the creation of new traditions shared with his spouse.

Kelce Models New Holiday Collection

The campaign imagery features Kelce wearing specific items from the brand's latest seasonal release, including a cream knit jumper layered over a plaid shirt and topped with a navy jacket. To reinforce the festive atmosphere, the athlete is pictured seated next to a decorated Christmas tree during the photoshoot, visibly wearing his gold wedding band as a symbol of his recent union. Kelce shared his anticipation for the upcoming holidays, stating he begins celebrating the moment the tree is erected and looking forward to honoring established traditions while initiating new ones with his wife.

Also read Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Home Life Takes Unexpected Turn, Insider Reveals

Collaboration With Global Brand Ambassadors

This promotional initiative unites a diverse roster of Tommy Hilfiger Global Brand Ambassadors and prominent cultural figures. The campaign features Kelce alongside JISOO, actor Arón Piper, creator Quen Blackwell, basketballer Josh Hart, and several Liverpool FC players including Florian Wirtz, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Jérémy Jacquet. The selection of these high-profile individuals underscores the brand's strategy to connect with both sports and entertainment audiences during the critical holiday shopping period, leveraging the global popularity of each ambassador.

Reflections On Prince William Selfie Incident

Shifting focus to recent media moments, Kelce recently addressed a viral incident involving Prince William following a surprise appearance by the Prince of Wales on The Graham Norton Show. The royal guest discussed a selfie taken during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at Wembley in 2024, revealing he attempted to move Kelce out of the frame because he was unaware of the couple's official relationship status at the time. Kelce, appearing on his podcast New Heights with his brother Jason, expressed understanding of the Prince's actions, noting that he was merely a boyfriend then and not yet her husband.

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Meeting The Royal Family Protocol Nerves

The brothers previously hosted Prince William on New Heights during the summer, recalling their intense nervousness about meeting the Royal Family and adhering to strict protocol. Jason Kelce confirmed that his apprehension was genuine, sharing anecdotes about not knowing how to handle a beer in the presence of royalty. Travis Kelce described the encounter as one of the coolest moments of his life, highlighting the positive interactions with the Prince and his children, particularly Princess Charlotte, while acknowledging the high stakes of representing their families in such a historic setting.

Future Events And Wedding Invitations

Looking ahead, the intersection of sports, entertainment, and royalty continues to be a focal point for public interest. Prince William had previously joked about hoping to receive an invitation to the star-studded wedding ceremony held at Madison Square Garden in July. Although the royal could not attend the July 3 event, the ongoing dialogue between the athletes and the British royal household demonstrates the unique cultural crossover that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have facilitated, maintaining high visibility for both their personal lives and professional endorsements.