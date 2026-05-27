Travis Kelce Hints That Taylor Swift May Change Her Name After Marriage

In fact, maybe they both will!

on August 28, fans have had many questions. When will it happen? Who is invited? What will her wedding dress look like?!

But one of the most pressing: will the iconic Taylor Swift actually change her name? Her fiancé just hinted that it could happen in a subtle way.by podcasters, “Bussin’ With the Boys” went viral asking, “What last name will Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce take?

” The post featured a clip from the podcast debating on if either Swift or Kelce will change their last names, which include, “Travis Swift,” “Taylor Kelce,” both names ending with “Kelce-Swift,” or both names ending with “Swift-Kelce. ” It’s an interesting debate, made even more notable by the fact that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end actually liked the post!report on April 9 revealed the wedding is reportedly taking place in New York City on July 3.

However, celebrity wedding planner David Stark believes the wedding could take place on Liberty Island to give them more privacy, or really, anywhere, tellingreported says a source told them the wedding will take place in Rhode Island and at Ocean House on June 13. It goes to show no one truly knows what is happening or when, which is no surprise giving the extremely high-profile nature of this wedding.





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