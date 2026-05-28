Travis Kelce hints he and Taylor Swift are considering huge life change after highly anticipated wedding

The couple is set to tie the knot this summer in NYC.

from the podcast “Bussin With the Boys,” in which hosts Will Compton and Taylor Lewan discussed if Swift will change her last name to Kelce after tying the knot.

A guest on the podcast noted that Swift was “way more globally famous” than Kelce, and that Kelce would have to change his name. The hosts joked that “Travis Swift” was a fitting name for Kelce, but that “Taylor Kelce” also sounded good. Travis Kelce “liked” an Instagram post from podcast “Bussin With the Boys” Tuesday discussing whether or not he and Taylor Swift will change their last names once they’re married. They’re pictured here earlier this month.

The podcast hosts said that “Travis Swift” and “Taylor Kelce” both sounded good, but that hyphenating their last names into “Swift-Kelce” was the best choice. The couple is pictured here in March.

“No, you gotta go Swift-Kelce — Travis Swift-Kelce,” they enthusiastically said. Fans loved Kelce liking the post, with one fan commenting, “Travis liking this is hilarious 😂😂 that’s why he’s perfect for her. ”Swift and Kelce, seen here at the Knicks game in New York City Saturday, are set to tie the knot this summer in NYC, a source told Page Six.though Kelce — an Ohio native — was of course cheering for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Though the Cavaliers ended up losing, Kelce appeared to enjoy himself, at one point shotgunning a beer courtside while Swift covered her face in amusement. With their wedding just weeks away, lawyer Sarah Luetto, a partner in Blank Rome’s Matrimonial & Family Law Group, exclusively spoke with Page Six aboutThey could be barred from discussing their marriage under a prenuptial non-disclosure agreement — though the pop star, 36, could still retain the right to sing about their relationship.

“Swift and Kelce may wish to include terms fostering confidentiality and privacy,” Leutto, who does not represent either party, told us. “This may include non-disparagement or non-disclosure terms related to their relationship. ” “In Taylor’s case, she would likely not want to include provisions limiting her from singing about her relationship in songs, particularly since there is always so much speculation about the subjects of her songwriting,” she added.

Travis Kelce"liked" an Instagram post from podcast"Bussin With the Boys" Tuesday discussing whether or not he and Taylor Swift will change their last names once they're married. They're pictured here earlier this month. The podcast hosts said that"Travis Swift" and"Taylor Kelce" both sounded good, but that hyphenating their last names into"Swift-Kelce" was the best choice. The couple is pictured here in March.

Swift and Kelce, seen here at the Knicks game in New York City Saturday, are set to tie the knot this summer in NYC, a source told Page Six.





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