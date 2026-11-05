Travis Kelce Celebrates First Christmas As Married Man To Taylor Swift

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce discusses his upcoming first holiday season as a newlywed to Taylor Swift, revealing family traditions and his role in the Tommy Hilfiger campaign.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is preparing to celebrate his first Christmas as a married man to global pop superstar Taylor Swift. The athlete recently expressed his excitement about spending the upcoming holiday season with Swift, acknowledging the significance of this new chapter in his personal life.

Kelce stated that he is pumped to spend the holidays with his wife. He emphasized his appreciation for established family rituals while looking forward to creating fresh memories together as a newlywed couple. The football player noted that he loves all the old traditions and cannot wait to start some new ones with Swift.

Also read Travis Kelce, Jisoo, Josh Hart and Others Appear in Tommy Hilfiger’s Winter Campaign

Tommy Hilfiger Holiday Campaign Features

Kelce stars alongside Swift in Tommy Hilfiger's holiday campaign, showcasing the brand's cozy winter line. The advertisement features a star-studded group of celebrities, including JISOO from the K-pop group BLACKPINK, New York Knicks player Josh Hart, and other notable figures. The campaign aims to capture the festive spirit through video content rolling out on social media platforms.

The promotional videos highlight the models wearing the brand's winter apparel while sharing personal anecdotes about the season. One video posted on Thursday featured Kelce discussing his favorite holiday memories, including a specific mention of his mother baking blueberry muffins. This detail underscores the personal touch the brand is incorporating into its marketing strategy.

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Swifts Culinary And Musical Holiday Legacy

The 14-time Grammy winner, Taylor Swift, has a well-documented history of baking and holiday music that complements Kelce's excitement. The couple tied the knot in July, uniting two individuals known for their creative contributions to their respective fields. Kelce has previously raved about Swift's homemade treats, suggesting that her culinary skills will be a highlight of their first holiday season together.

Swift released a holiday EP in 2007 that featured original songs such as Christmases When You Were Mine and Christmas Must Be Something More. She also dropped the seasonal single Christmas Tree Farm in 2019, which reached number 59 on the charts. These musical contributions add another layer to the couple's shared holiday experience.

Recent Family Calls And Royal Connections

Kelce recently addressed a story involving Prince William and a 2024 selfie that included him and Swift. The prince stated that he tried to move Kelce out of the royal family's photo, a comment that Kelce found amusing. This interaction highlights the cultural crossover between American sports and the British royal family.

Additionally, Kelce shared details about an early morning phone call from his brother, Jason Kelce. The call reportedly contained news that Taylor Swift described as f-cked up. This anecdote provides insight into the family dynamics and communication styles of the Kelce brothers as they navigate their personal and professional lives together.

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Looking Ahead To The Holidays

As the holiday season approaches, the focus remains on how Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift will blend their respective traditions. The couple is expected to balance Kelce's love for old rituals with new experiences inspired by Swift's musical and culinary heritage. Fans of both the NFL and pop music are watching to see how they celebrate their first year as a married couple.

The Tommy Hilfiger campaign continues to be a major platform for sharing these festive tidbits with the public. The videos rolling out on social media offer glimpses into the lives of the celebrities, allowing followers to engage with their holiday preparations. This marketing effort aligns with the broader trend of celebrities sharing personal moments during the festive season.