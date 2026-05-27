Travis Kelce buys minority stake in Cleveland Guardians

A hometown football star is now a minority owner in the Cleveland Guardians. Cleveland Heights native Travis Kelce, who is engaged to Taylor Swift, bought a minority stake in the franchise.

CLEVELAND — A hometown football star is now a minority owner in our hometown baseball team. Cleveland Heights native Travis Kelce has purchased a minority stake in the Cleveland Guardians.

"I have so much love for this city," Kelce told ESPN. "I say it all the time: I'm just a kid from the Heights living the dream. I credit every good thing in my life to Cleveland and being raised here with the values and the people and the work ethic. Cleveland Heights is such a diverse and dynamic place.

Every friend, neighbor, teacher and teammate -- they all made me the man I am today. It just fueled such a deep appreciation for life and community and service. That mentality of Cleveland against the world runs deep.

" In a statement released by the Guardians, the team said the three-time Super Bowl champion has been a Cleveland baseball fan since growing up in Northeast Ohio. Some news to share. #GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/weCWIIURhV — Cleveland Guardians May 27, 2026 Kelce and his brother Jason host a podcast,"New Heights," where they recently discussed the new minority ownership.

"It's a dream come true for a Cleveland kid; any Cleveland kid would be through the roof right now, and I'm happy to be the honorable one to get to do this for us," Kelce said. In the podcast episode, which was released on Wednesday morning, Kelce thanked the Dolan family, which own the Guardians, and investor David Blitzer.

"These guys gave me the opportunity to show my Cleveland love and plant my roots in Cleveland forever, no matter what," Kelce said. "It's an awesome feeling knowing that a childhood kid that grew up on the East Side is part owner of his favorite baseball team. " Kelce said his first order of business as a minority owner is to throw out a"respectable first pitch.

" "I know I'm gonna be at the game on June 14 versus the Detroit Tigers," Kelce said. "Try and redeem myself in front of my Cleveland roots. " The NFL star was in town Saturday night with fiancée Taylor Swift to support the Cleveland Cavaliers against the New York Knicks.

RELATED: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sit courtside for Cavs-Knicks Game 3 in Cleveland Kelce has had a notable 13-year NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs, earning 11 Pro Bowl honors, seven-time All-Pro honors, and holding the NFL tight ends record for most consecutive and overall seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards. The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end has won Super Bowls LIV, LVII and LVIII.





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