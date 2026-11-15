Travis Kelce Leaves Chiefs-Falcons Game With Ankle Injury; Jared Wiley Also Ruled Out

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce suffered an ankle injury on the opening drive against the Falcons and is questionable to return. Jared Wiley is ruled out, leaving Noah Gray to step up.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce exited the Week 10 contest against the Atlanta Falcons with an ankle injury, casting immediate doubt over his availability for the remainder of the Sunday matchup. The incident occurred on the opening drive when quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with the veteran receiver on a play that resulted in a twenty-three yard gain. This specific reception marked a historic milestone as Kelce recorded his two hundredth consecutive game with at least one catch.

The injury happened immediately following the successful reception when Atlanta safety DeMarcco Hellams tackled the thirty-seven-year-old player from behind. The contact caused Kelce's ankle to roll up significantly, resulting in visible discomfort as he attempted to regain his footing. Although he managed to rise and walk off the field under his own power, his movement was visibly impaired by a noticeable limp that drew concern from observers and medical staff alike.

Also read Chiefs Stats and Milestones for Week 10 vs. Falcons: History Awaits Mahomes, Kelce

Kelce headed toward the sideline area where he received immediate attention before being withdrawn from the game for further evaluation. He walked slowly toward the locker room accompanied by trainers, leaving the rest of the first drive without his primary receiving target. The Chiefs officially confirmed the ankle injury status and listed him as questionable to return, emphasizing that they are closely monitoring his condition for any updates regarding recovery.

With Kelce sidelined, the responsibility to fill the void in the Chiefs tight end rotation falls heavily on Noah Gray, who is entrenched as the number two tight end. Gray, a six-year veteran selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, has spent his entire professional career with Kansas City. He entered the week ten game having already accumulated fifteen catches for one hundred eighty-four yards and one touchdown this season.

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Gray's experience and familiarity with the offensive system make him the most logical choice to absorb the snaps typically dedicated to Kelce. Over the course of his career, he has played in ninety-one games with forty starts, accumulating one hundred thirty-nine catches for one thousand four hundred thirty-nine yards and ten touchdowns. His consistency has established him as a key component of the team's depth chart and a trusted target for Mahomes.

Complicating matters further, Jared Wiley, a fourth-round pick from the 2024 NFL Draft, also suffered an injury early in the contest. Wiley had played just eight offensive snaps during the game without recording a reception before being ruled out due to an ankle injury. This development limits the options available to the coaching staff for utilizing multiple tight end sets or substituting players to keep fresh legs on the field.

The Chiefs entered the week ten game with four tight ends active on their game day roster, but the combined absence of Kelce and Wiley places a heavy burden on the remaining players. Jake Briningstool, an undrafted free agent out of Clemson who signed with the team in 2025, remains the other active option. However, his limited role this season, consisting of three catches for eighteen receiving yards, suggests he is unlikely to see significant playing time unless injuries force his hand.

The situation underscores the importance of depth and preparedness in the NFL, where unexpected injuries can disrupt game plans and require immediate adjustments. Mahomes and the offensive staff must find ways to sustain the drive and maintain scoring momentum without their primary targets. The performance of Noah Gray and the collective effort of the remaining tight ends will be critical in determining the outcome of the contest against Atlanta.

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As the game progresses, the focus remains on how effectively the Chiefs can adapt to the loss of their veteran star. Any updates on Kelce's status will be crucial for fantasy football players and analysts alike. The team has stated that this is a developing story and will provide further information as it becomes available, ensuring that fans and media are kept informed of the latest developments regarding their key player.