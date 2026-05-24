Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Spotted Courtside for Game 3 of NBA's Eastern Conference Finals

A news article detailing the appearance of football player Travis Kelce and pop superstar Taylor Swift at Game 3 of the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were spotted courtside for Game 3 of the NBA 's Eastern Conference Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks .

Kelce, a Cleveland native, was at Rocket Arena with his pop superstar girlfriend to watch his hometown team attempt to win their first game of the series. The Chiefs tight end was seen wearing a light-washed Louis Vuitton denim shirt with matching jeans, a Cavaliers snapback, and maroon-white-and-gold Nike basketball shoes.

Meanwhile, his better half also sported a more casual look with a black jacket over a black top - paired with jeans and strappy heels. At one point in the evening, Kelce was seen getting up out of his seat and turning around to pump up the crowd. They then spent the night out in Cleveland, enjoying a date night in New York City before their arrival





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Travis Kelce Taylor Swift NBA Eastern Conference Finals Cleveland Rocket Arena New York Knicks Cavaliers Pop Superstar Checkout Snapback Louis Vuitton Denim Shirt Black Jacket Black Top Red Lipstick High-Cut Little Black Dress Pink Tassels Date Night New York City American Music Awards Wedding

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