Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Wedding Plans: Laid Back and Private

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are gearing up to tie the knot as the couple's highly anticipated wedding approaches. The pair are keeping things light and laid back when it comes to the planning process.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are gearing up to tie the knot as the couple's highly anticipated wedding approaches. Despite the excitement, the pair are keeping things light and laid back when it comes to the planning process.

The bride and groom have made a conscious decision not to let the wedding planning cause any tension between them, and as a result, they have been very laid back about the entire process. The couple's closest friends and family know the venue and date of the wedding, but the specifics are being kept private.

In the hours leading up to the live show, Travis Kelce referenced his inside joke with Taylor Swift from a 2025 episode of their podcast 'New Heights.

' In the episode, Travis joked that he was living out a gender-swapped version of the film 'Pretty Woman' by being with a 'high-class' woman like Swift. The couple's romance began shortly after Travis mentioned Swift on the podcast, and they are now counting down to their wedding. Although details are still under wraps, the nuptials are expected to take place before Travis begins Chiefs training camp in late July.

The couple's families are also letting them do their thing and aren't getting too involved or giving too many opinions. Jason Kelce, Travis' brother, has been vocal about his aspiration of standing beside his younger brother when Travis and Swift exchange vows





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