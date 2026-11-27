Travis Jackson was sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting Alice Burton in Tennessee. The incident involved a stalker breaching a family home and murdering the grandmother after she confronted him.

A grandmother in Tennessee was fatally shot inside her home on November 24 when an alleged stalker of her daughter broke in to demand her whereabouts. Travis Jackson, the suspect in this tragic incident, has since been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Alice Burton.

The Fatal Break-In and Shooting

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, at the residence of Alice Burton, a 62-year-old woman living in Hartsville, Tennessee. At the time of the break-in, Burton was present at the home with her daughter, Easton Goode, her son, her son's girlfriend, and her grandchildren. Travis Jackson, who had been stalking Goode, arrived in his vehicle and blocked the driveway, effectively trapping the family inside. He then moved around the back of the house to gain entry, bypassing the front entrance.

Also read On This Day: From Alice in Wonderland Manuscript to Florida Election Certification

Stalker Demands and Family Terror

Once inside, Jackson allegedly entered the room of Goode's younger brother, waking her brother's girlfriend who had just fallen asleep. The girlfriend awoke to the sound of barking dogs and opened her door to find Jackson pointing a firearm directly at her face. He demanded to know where Easton Goode was located within the home. Jackson explicitly threatened to shoot the girlfriend in the eye if she did not cooperate with his demands, creating an atmosphere of extreme terror for the occupants of the house.

Confrontation and Fatal Aftermath

Goode's younger sister, alerted by the barking dogs, quietly ran to wake their mother, Alice Burton. Burton was unarmed when she confronted the intruder in the hallway. When Jackson told her he had a gun, Burton reportedly responded with a defiant 'So?' and began to turn away from him. Jackson then pulled out his firearm and shot Burton in the back. Goode later described the horrific scene, noting that her mother fell out of the back door and laid on the cold ground. Jackson prevented the girlfriend from aiding Burton as she bled out, showing no intent to provide medical assistance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apprehension and Legal Proceedings

Troopers apprehended Jackson at the scene after discovering evidence linking him to the shooting. He was charged with aggravated murder and other related offenses. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation assisted in the case, although they did not provide immediate updates on Jackson's legal representation or plea status following his initial arrest. Jackson was booked into the Trousdale County Jail, where he was held without bond pending further judicial proceedings. The case drew significant attention due to the brutal nature of the crime and the violation of the family's sanctuary.

Sentence and Lasting Impact on Survivors

Travis Jackson was ultimately sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Alice Burton. The sentence reflects the severity of the crime, which involved a calculated break-in, threats against multiple family members, and the fatal shooting of an unarmed grandmother. Easton Goode took to social media and fundraising platforms to share her grief and the details of the attack, describing it as the result of a stalker whose order of protection had expired. The tragedy has left a lasting impact on Goode and her remaining family members, who must now navigate life without their matriarch. The case highlights the severe dangers faced by individuals dealing with persistent stalkers, even after legal protections have been put in place.