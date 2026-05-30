Travis Hunter Proves to Be a Phenom in the NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter has made a significant impact in the NFL, ranking No. 2 in licensing income from the 2025 season. His return in training camp will be a top storyline, and he has already become a popular face in the league.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter has proven to be a phenom at every level of football he has played in, and the NFL appears no different.

Hunter ranked No. 2 in the entire NFL in licensing income from the 2025 NFL season with a whopping $12.8 million. Former Colorado teammate Shedeur Sanders set the NFL record at $17.7 million, otherwise Hunter would have set the NFL record. Hunter has made an impact over the first half of the season before a season-ending knee injury during a practice leading up to Week 9's battle with the Las Vegas Raiders.

He made game-changing plays in upset wins over the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs before recording his first-ever 100-yard receiving game in his final game of the regular season against the Los Angeles Rams. The last time we saw Hunter on the field, he became the fifth player in the NFL to record 100-plus receiving yards, one touchdown and one pass defensed in a game since at least 1999 when passes defensed began being tracked.

He looks set to be, but his return in training camp will be one of the top storylines not just for the franchise, but in the entire NFL. Hunter has created an impact wherever he has gone. He was the most decorated player in a season in college football history, receiving 2024 honors such as the Heisman Trophy, Bednarik Award, Walter Camp Award, Biletnikoff Award and Hornung Award.

He was also a two-time First-Team All-American, earning consensus status in 2023 and unanimous status in 2024, and a two-time First-Team Academic All-American. With the on-field talent, of course, comes the national attention. This NFLPA royalties mark is just a reflection of the talking point Hunter's career has become in the NFL's discourse. He is one of the NFL's most popular faces despite not playing half a season yet.

This simply reflects the superstar that he is. He doesn't have to become an NFL star -- he already is one. The attention around Hunter's arrival a year ago arguably outshined the arrival of Trevor Lawrence as the No. 1 pick in 2021, and a strong year from the two-way player could help continue to put the Jaguars on the map.

The Jaguars have used the chip of being underrated nationally to their advantage, but it is clear there is more juice and momentum behind the team today than there has been in some time. Lawrence and Liam Coen and so many other players and coaches who helped the team become 13-4 last year deserve credit for that, but as does Hunter





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