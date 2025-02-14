Travis Hunter Invited to 2025 NFL Combine as Defensive Back

Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter, who excelled at both wide receiver and cornerback in college football, has been invited to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. His versatility and impressive performances make him a top prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft.

A list of prospects invited to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine (February 24-March 3) was released Thursday, and Colorado Buffaloes two-way sensation Travis Hunter is listed as a 'defensive back.' Hunter, who excelled at both wide receiver and cornerback during the recent college football season, is one of four Colorado players to receive an invitation, alongside quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester.

Hunter's versatility and impressive performances make him a strong contender for the top spot in the 2025 NFL Draft. As a wide receiver, he amassed 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, leading the Big 12 in both categories. On defense, Hunter recorded four interceptions, 11 passes defended, and 36 combined tackles. His exceptional contributions earned him the 2024 Heisman Trophy Award, becoming the first Colorado player to win the prestigious honor since running back Rashaan Salaam in 1994. He also secured Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year accolades.The previous year, Hunter showcased his talent with 57 receptions for 721 yards and five touchdowns, while also registering three interceptions, five passes defended, and 30 combined tackles in nine games. A two-time All-American, Hunter began his collegiate journey at Jackson State before following head coach Deion Sanders to Colorado in 2023. The question of which position Hunter will focus on at the professional level has been a central topic of discussion surrounding his draft prospects. The team's need for a long-term quarterback could influence Hunter's draft position, potentially leading to teams selecting his former teammate (Sanders) or Miami (Fla.) quarterback and 2024 Heisman finalist Cam Ward. The Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants, all in need of a long-term quarterback, hold the first three picks in the draft. The New England Patriots (Drake Maye) and Jacksonville Jaguars (Trevor Lawrence), who seemingly have their own established quarterbacks, round out the top five





