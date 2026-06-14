Travis Creel Leaves Southern Miss to Become Jacksonville State Head Coach

Travis Creel, the hitting coach for the Southern Miss baseball program, has left Hattiesburg to become the head coach of the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. Creel's departure comes after the team's success in the 2026 season, with the Golden Eagles leading the conference in fielding percentage and ranking high in other statistics.

Travis Creel , the hitting coach for the Southern Miss baseball program for seven seasons, has left Hattiesburg to become the head coach of the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

Creel, 36, was a key figure in the Golden Eagles' success, helping the team lead the conference with a .981 fielding percentage and ranking in the top 5 in various statistics such as batting average, hits, and home runs. He was also involved in the defensive side of the game and recruitment. Creel's departure comes after the team's success in the 2026 season, with the Golden Eagles leading the conference in fielding percentage and ranking high in other statistics.

The team is expected to see a significant uptick in 2027 with the arrival of a new freshman and transfer portal class, which may lead to more aggressive calls on offense. The newly opened USM hitting coach position will be a key role in the team's success moving forward





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Travis Creel Southern Miss Jacksonville State Baseball Hitting Coach Head Coach

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