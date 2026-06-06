Crews with Travis County Emergency Services District 1 responded to an electrical fire during last nights storms that was likely caused by a lightning strike.Of

Travis County ESD 1 responds to electrical fire at a home caused by suspected lightning Officials say crews responded to the fire at a home in Point Venture following "a suspected lightning strike.

" Investigators at the scene found evidence pointing to lightning as the cause of the fire. Crews also found that no active fire was located at the scene, and that there was only minimal damage to the roof. Heavy rain, flash flooding hit Central Texas Friday night Central Texas is bracing for heavy rainfall Friday night, according to CBS Austin Meteorologist Avery Tomasco.

A flood watch is in effect for eight Central TexaThe two people that"The Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our sincerest condolences to the family of the two victims involved in the May 2Three men were arrested and charged with theft, money laundering and organized criminal activity following an investigation into criminal activities at an ElginA 17-year-old accused of participating in a shooting spree across Austin and surrounding areas last month is now facing additional felony charges, according to





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