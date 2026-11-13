Travis Barker Says a Doctor's Warning Helped Him Curb Heavy Blunt Smoking

Travis Barker says a doctor's warning helped him cut back on smoking 10 to 15 blunts a day, as his Hulu documentary Louder Than Fear details his path to sobriety.

Travis Barker, the Blink-182 drummer, has opened up about his past drug and cannabis use, recalling that he once smoked 10 to 15 blunts a day before a sobering diagnosis from his doctor helped him curb the habit. The 50-year-old musician's comments come as his documentary Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear is now streaming on Hulu. The film follows Barker's recovery and personal life, including the 2008 plane crash that nearly took his life.

In the film, Barker describes his health struggles in direct terms and places his sobriety at the center of his story. He has said that the warning he received was a turning point, and that he would not have stopped without it.

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Doctor's Warning Ended Years of Heavy Smoking

Travis Barker said his doctor delivered a blunt warning that pushed him to stop smoking. He recalled that the physician told him this was his warning shot and that he needed to quit smoking immediately.

Barker said he loved blunts and had been smoking too much, and that the doctor's message was the only thing that made him change. He admitted he had believed he could keep going, but said he would never have stopped otherwise.

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Looking back, Barker described the habit as a constant state of maintenance rather than enjoyment. He said he was no longer sure whether he was high, and that smoking had become simply a way of keeping up with each day.

Plane Crash and Burn Center Recovery Shaped Sobriety

Travis Barker's sobriety followed a traumatic period after a September 2008 plane crash that killed four people. Barker suffered third-degree burns covering 65 percent of his body, and he later faced a hospitalization shortly after his wedding to Kourtney Kardashian.

Barker said he did not get sober until he spent six months in the burn center. He said that after that stay, life hit him hard, and he used that period as his time to quit opiates and cannabis, though he described those circumstances as the worst possible way to change his life.

The documentary, according to its official description, follows the musician as he embarks on a raw and redemptive journey that began after he survived the devastating crash. Barker's account places his recovery within that broader story of survival and rebuilding.

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Running and Boxing Support Barker's Daily Sobriety

Travis Barker now relies on running, boxing, and jump rope as healthier habits that help him remain sober. He said these routines replaced the drug use that once defined his daily routine.

Barker traced his fitness routine to the period when his ex-wife was pregnant with their son Landon. He said he realized he needed to be healthier and began running to the freeway and back, even though he did not know what he was doing at the time.

He also said he walked into a boxing gym, started boxing, and learned to jump rope because he wanted to become a better person. Barker said that two decades later, a couple of miles a day keep the demons away, and added that you cannot run half a marathon while using drugs.