Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker's youngest son, Rocky, is already showing signs of following in his dad's musical footsteps.

Kayla Grant is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2025. Her work has previously appeared in theGrio, Shondaland and ESSENCE. On Tuesday, Feb. 11, the Poosh founder, 45, shared several pictures on Instagram, including an adorable photo of the pair's youngest son, 15 months. In the photo, the toddler can be seen walking on the beach holding both Kardashian Barker and Barker's hands.

The little boy rocks a full head of brown hair as he strolls on the sand wearing a red and yellow sweatshirt. Kardashian Barker simply captioned her gallery post with a love letter emoji. Kardashian Barker and Barker are used to being in front of a camera, but the most adorable moments are the ones they share with their children. They are often the stars of adorable TikTok videos, doing everything from dancing to playing games. Barker said that as his children continue to grow, he hopes he and his wife can 'just lead by example,' as they develop. 'I hope we just lead by example,' Barker told PEOPLE. 'I mean , he just turned 15 months today, and he's like already playing drums and guitar and everything, so I feel like all we can do is steer them.' 'I think you're born with like this DNA of who you are, but, like, we could always be there to just, you know, lead them in the right direction,' he added, sharing that he also plays guitar. Travis Barker Reveals How 15-Month-Old Son Rocky Is Already Following in His Footsteps (Exclusive





