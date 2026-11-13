Travis Barker Reveals Health Crisis and Quitting Blunts After Precancer Diagnosis

Drummer Travis Barker opens up about his battle with precancer of the esophagus and how a serious medical warning helped him quit smoking 15 to 20 blunts daily for the sake of his family.

Travis Barker has publicly detailed the severe health diagnosis that prompted him to abandon his daily habit of smoking up to twenty blunts. The drummer revealed that a medical alert regarding precancer of the esophagus served as the critical turning point in his journey toward sobriety and physical wellness.

Travis Barker Health Diagnosis Details

Barker discussed his condition during an interview on the Cudder podcast episode that aired on Wednesday, November 11. He explained that the realization of his fragile health status was a direct response to a diagnosis of precancer of the esophagus. The doctor explicitly warned Barker that the condition was a serious warning shot and that he needed to stop smoking immediately to avoid further complications. Barker admitted that he had previously believed he could maintain his lifestyle indefinitely, joking that he thought he could be like Willie Nelson and smoke until the day he died.

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Travis Barker Drug Use Habits

For years, Barker maintained a staggering daily routine that involved smoking between ten and fifteen, and at times up to twenty, blunts. He described a period where he would engage in rigorous physical activity, such as taking six-mile runs, only to celebrate the exertion by immediately lighting up a cigarette and a blunt. He acknowledged that he was smoking whenever he was awake, regardless of what he was doing. This constant use of marijuana was part of a broader struggle with prescription drugs and other substances that intensified after he survived a deadly plane crash in 2008.

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Kourtney Kardashian Family Motivation

The drive to change his behavior came largely from his desire to be healthier for his children. Barker is the father of three-year-old Rocky Barker with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian. He also has a twenty-three-year-old son named Landon Barker and a twenty-year-old daughter named Alabama Barker from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler. Additionally, he helped raise his stepdaughter, Atiana de la Hoya, who is now twenty-seven years old. Barker stated that he wanted to set a better example and ensure he could be present and active for his kids as they grew up.

Running Sobriety and Future Steps

To replace the nicotine and marijuana, Barker turned to running and boxing to get back into shape. He found that running became more important to him than smoking ever was. He noted that staying sober is crucial for endurance, stating that trying to run a half marathon while under the influence would be the hardest thirteen point one miles of his life. This new routine has helped him stay on the healthy path, with him running a couple of miles a day to keep the demons away. While he admits he still thinks about smoking and misses it all the time, the physical and mental benefits of his new lifestyle have kept him committed to his sobriety.