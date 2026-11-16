Travis Barker Inducts Phil Collins at 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Travis Barker inducted Phil Collins into the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with a heartfelt tribute. The ceremony honored the legendary drummer while showcasing family support.

Travis Barker stood proudly at the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night, surrounded by key family members. The 51-year-old Blink 182 drummer attended the event with his wife Kourtney Kardashian, 47, his son Landon, 23, and his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 27. The group made a striking appearance, coordinating in stylish black ensembles for the prestigious occasion.

Family Fashion and Red Carpet Style

At the event, Barker and his son Landon wore matching black suits and sunglasses, presenting a unified and sharp look. Kourtney Kardashian turned heads in a sheer, lacy outfit topped with a trench coat, showcasing her distinct fashion sense. Atiana De La Hoya complemented the group with a cropped olive green cardigan that revealed her midriff, paired with baggy black slacks.

Also read Phil Collins Rock Hall Induction Features Travis Barker Tribute and Cynthia Erivo Performance

Barker is also the father of Alabama Barker, 20, though she was not mentioned as being present. Kourtney Kardashian shares three sons with her ex-partner Scott Disick: Mason, 16, Reign, 11, and Penelope, 14. Barker and Kardashian are parents to their three-year-old son, Rocky, adding another layer to their blended family dynamic.

Travis Barker Tribute to Phil Collins

Travis Barker took the stage at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles to induct Phil Collins, 75, into the Hall of Fame. In a red carpet interview prior to the ceremony, Barker praised the legendary musician, declaring that Collins is the greatest of all time. He recalled that his mother introduced him to Collins music when he was young.

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Barker specifically highlighted the impact of Collins' 1981 hit song In the Air Tonight, noting it contains the most badass and famous drum fill in history. He expressed deep admiration for Collins musical contributions, stating that he was responsible for defining a genre of drumming that influenced countless artists. This personal connection added weight to the induction speech.

Emotional Acceptance and Performance

Phil Collins received the honor alongside his longtime collaborator Cynthia Erivo, who joined Barker on stage. The trio performed a rendition of In the Air Tonight, bringing the audience into the moment. Collins, who has faced mobility issues and other health problems in recent years, slowly made his way to the stage using a pair of canes.

The legendary singer delivered an emotional acceptance speech, visibly moved by the ovation from the audience. His daughter, actress Lily Collins, 37, was present in the crowd and also in the audience. Collins was already in the Hall of Fame as a member of Genesis, but this event added a solo honor to his legacy. He shared that he just wanted to play drums, and everything else was a happy accident.

Barker Health Update and Recovery Plans

Travis Barker recently shared a health update following surgery for numbness in his arm. He posted on Instagram that he underwent a cubital tunnel release to fix a nerve issue that started after a show last month. The surgery took place the day before the post, and he reported that his arm, hand, and fingers had been numb since then.

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Barker explained that he wanted to address the issue early to ensure he could continue playing drums for a long time. He anticipated a full recovery in a few weeks, joking that his wife Kourtney looked happy about the situation. A selfie showed Kardashian smiling beside Barker in his hospital bed, capturing a moment of relief and recovery. The drummer remains committed to his music and upcoming performances despite the temporary setback.