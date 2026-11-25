Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker delivered a heartfelt tribute to Phil Collins, performing In The Air Tonight after their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker honored his musical idol Phil Collins during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, marking a significant career milestone. The event took place on Tuesday night, November 24, providing Barker with the perfect opportunity to express his long-standing admiration for the veteran British rocker. This moment served as a birthday gift for Barker, who celebrated his 51st birthday on the same evening. The induction ceremony brought together rock legends and modern stars to celebrate enduring musical contributions. Barker stood alongside Collins as they were inducted into the prestigious hall of fame. The emotional speech highlighted the deep personal connection Barker felt toward Collins' legendary drumming style. It was a rare public display of vulnerability from the usually high-energy drummer. The audience witnessed a touching tribute that bridged generations of rock music fans.

Travis Barker Tribute Details

During his speech, Barker revealed that he was a devoted Phil Collins fan from a very young age. His mother introduced him to the musician when he was between four and six years old. Barker spent those early years studying Collins' drumming techniques behind the kit. He listened to the records repeatedly until the grooves wore out from constant use. This early exposure shaped his musical identity and drumming approach. Barker admitted that he was sick as a dog all week leading up to the ceremony. Giving speeches is not his comfort zone, making this moment even more significant. He described Collins as a huge inspiration to his own career trajectory. The dedication showed a deep respect that spanned decades of listening and learning.

Also read ‘Accountability and Resilience’—How Phil Parkinson Made Wrexham Tough to Beat Again

Performance And Post-Ceremony

Following the induction speech, Barker returned to his element behind the drum kit. He performed a cover of the classic hit "In The Air Tonight" with Cynthia Erivo on vocals. This performance served as a live tribute to the artist who influenced his entire career. Phil Collins gave a healthy pair of thumbs-up from the audience after the spot. The connection between the two musicians extended beyond the stage into private correspondence. Emails were later shared between them following the event. Collins expressed that he loved the performance and found it meant so much to him. He suggested that they should do something together in the future. This exchange hints at a potential collaboration, such as a modern Genesis update.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Personal Documentary And Trauma

Barker also discussed his upcoming documentary, which provides an intimate look at his life and struggles. The film recounts the tragic Learjet crash in 2008 that killed four of the six passengers on board. His close friend Adam DJ AM Goldstein was among those who died in the accident. Barker spent six months in a burns unit recovering from severe injuries. The documentary was originally completed in 2017 but was shelved due to unresolved emotional issues. Barker realized he was avoiding a huge monster related to his fear of flying. The longer he avoided confronting this fear, the bigger it became in his mind. At one point, he could not even look at a plane without distress. The smell of jet fuel would trigger intense anxiety and panic attacks.

Release Dates And Future

The documentary premiered on August 13 on Hulu and Disney+ platforms. It offers viewers a raw and honest look at Barker's recovery process. He has since rejoined the jetset, overcoming his previous trauma associated with air travel. The film serves as a testament to his resilience and ability to face past demons. Meanwhile, the Rock Hall induction ceremony aired on Tuesday, December 8 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. This broadcast allowed millions of viewers to witness the historic induction. The event highlighted the enduring legacy of both artists in rock history. Collins acknowledged the tribute, strengthening the bond between the two generations of musicians. The future collaboration remains a possibility for fans of both artists. Barker's journey from a sick child to a rock icon is now fully documented.