Travellers Set Up Illegal Camp Near School and Supermarket, Causing Fear Among Residents

Families in the area are living in fear after travellers set up an illegal 40-caravan camp on parkland near a girls' secondary school and Asda supermarket. The unauthorised camp has left nearby residents on edge and has been described as the biggest traveller encampment in the city this year.

Families are 'living in fear' after travellers have set up an illegal 40-caravan camp on parkland near a girls' secondary school and Asda supermarket. Dozens of caravans, motorhomes, and vehicles descended on Old Quarry Park , in Barnes Hill , Birmingham on Tuesday night.

It is believed to be the biggest traveller encampment in the city this year and has left nearby residents 'living in fear'. Aerial photos show how the playing fields have been carved up by the multiple vehicles driving onto the land. Luxury cars with Irish numberplates could also be seen parked up on the green space, which is popular with families and dog walkers.

The unauthorised camp sits just a stone's throw away from an Asda supermarket, a fire station, and a girls' secondary school. One local resident, who did not wish to be named, said: 'They came once it got dark on Tuesday. We know there have been travellers pitching up around the city and they have had issues with horrendous mess and thefts so we are a bit on edge.

There's lots of families around here who are now living in fear and dare not go over there.

', 'Birmingham City Council spokesperson said: 'Birmingham City Council is committed to actively protecting its land and will take steps to recover this land where unauthorised encampments encroach upon it. The council has useable transit sites and plots for use by the Gypsy, Roma, and Traveller community - which is in line with Government policy. Details of the Gypsy and Traveller Accommodation Assessment carried out and updated in 2019 can be found on our website.

', 'Last week, angry villagers said travellers are 'hiding behind' their culture to 'avoid obeying the law' after an illegal site next to a beauty spot was given permission to stay until 2029. A Government planning inspector allowed an appeal for the camp in Blaby, Leicestershire, to remain because removing it would 'take away a settled base' for the traveller household there.

Travellers illegally erected fences and gates on the site when they arrived over the August bank holiday weekend last year. An illegal traveller site in Blaby, Leicestershire, erected over the August bank holiday weekend last year has been given permission to stay until 2029. Their retrospective planning application was refused by Blaby District Council's planning committee in November last year but the decision was overturned on appeal in April.

One resident, who claimed they had been threatened by travellers in the past, said: 'It's an outrage. They break the law and get rewarded for it. What on earth is deterring other travelling groups from following suit and simply flouting the law? These people are hiding behind the culture of travellers to avoid obeying the law as everybody else does.

', 'It comes after travellers waged a series of land grabs over the May bank holiday as diggers and bulldozers spent the weekend tearing up fields and cutting down trees while council offices were closed. Patches of countryside in West Sussex, Kent, and Lincolnshire were the latest areas to be targeted by unscrupulous developers over the three-day break - to the dismay of locals.

Earlier in May, furious Bristol residents lashed out at the Green Party-controlled city council's plans to allow van dwellers at an unauthorised site to stay legally - on the doorstep of £350,000 newbuild homes. The site had been occupied by van dwellers without authorisation and neighbours had labelled it a 'nightmare'. The plot on Lanercost Road in Southmead, Bristol, has become a source of unease in the community.

But Bristol City Council, which has been run by the Green Party since 2024, wants to convert the plot into an official 'meanwhile site' for more of its controversial van dweller community. That is a temporary, managed space where vehicle dwellers can stay legally, with access to water, toilets, and waste disposal. Ronda Golding, 53, who has lived in the area her whole life, said: 'I think it's disgusting. The council don't care about our views on anything.

I have sent over 100 emails, and not one has been responded to - the council are glorifying van dwelling.





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Travellers Illegal Camp Fear Parkland School Supermarket Birmingham Old Quarry Park Barnes Hill

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