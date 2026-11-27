The recently updated law requires tourism service providers to see proof of family relationship, guardianship or custody for travelers with children.

Trinity AudioThose traveling with children through Mexico must carry documents proving their relationship to them, as tourism service providers are now required to verify such paperwork under an updated federal law that took effect earlier this month.is part of a nationwide effort to protect minors from trafficking and other crimes in Mexico.

It instructs tourism service providers, such as hotels, to require proof of family relationship, guardianship or custody for travelers with children.

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“Anyone traveling with a minor, whether Mexican or foreign national, must prove their relationship to the child. So, hotels will have to verify this,” said Gilberto Herrera, a Tijuana federal congressman and one of the bill’s supporters. Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies first approved the amendment last year, and it was passed by the Senate in October. It took effect on Nov. 14.