Traveling with a baby or toddler? Here's what to pack — and what to expect : Life Kit

Yes, there will be meltdowns. But there will also be joy. Tips on which baby gear to pack, how to prepare your child (and yourself) for the long journey – and how to make the trip fun for everyone.

Yes, there will be meltdowns. But there will also be joy. Tips on which baby gear to pack, how to prepare your child for the long journey – and how to make the trip fun for everyone.

Journalist Emily Siner went on a trip to Japan with her 8-month-old son and knew it would be daunting. What should she pack? What should she expect? Journalist Emily Siner went on a trip to Japan with her 8-month-old son and knew it would be daunting.

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What should she pack? What should she expect? Last winter, my husband and I made the ambitious decision to fly 13 hours with our 8 month old for a two-week vacation around Japan. We knew flying with a baby would be daunting.

What if he has a meltdown on the airplane? What gear do we bring? How will he adjust to the 15-hour time change? And ... will we actually get to enjoy ourselves?

Siner's husband and their 8-month-old son on the 13-hour flight to Tokyo. Siner says their baby loved watching other passengers on the plane. Siner's husband and their 8-month-old son on the 13-hour flight to Tokyo. Siner says their baby loved watching other passengers on the plane.and a mom of six agrees that taking a big trip with young children — that is, babies and toddlers under age 2 — isn't easy.

But with the right preparation and mindset, it can also be fun for everyone. You may even be able to"connect with people and places in a new way that wouldn't have been able to experience without kids," she says. Before you pack your passports for a big international trip, try a shorter trip that's closer to home so you can work out the kinks of traveling with a young child.

Before you pack your passports for a big international trip, try a shorter trip that's closer to home so you can work out the kinks of traveling with a young child. The first step to preparing for a big trip is to take a smaller one, like an overnight trip somewhere close by. It can give you a sense of what it's like to travel with your little one and grow your confidence, says Harbuck.

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"Find what feels comfortable and keep practicing. It will become easier.

" Luckily, my husband and I had a chance to take some shorter trips with our baby before going to Japan. When our baby was three months old, we stayed overnight at a cabin about a half hour away by car. A month later, we took an 8-hour road trip to Chicago to see family. From these outings.

I learned how important it was to pack a sound machine, which helps my baby fall asleep, and a portable diaper changing pad. I also learned that I didn't need to bring too many toys. My kid loved watching other people talk, walk and interact with each other. So when we went to Japan, I put those lessons to use.

I packed the essentials, left half the toys behind and made sure to sit in an aisle seat on the plane so that my baby, who sat on my lap, could get a good view of the passengers and stay entertained. When traveling with a baby or a toddler, everything becomes a little more complicated. There's a lot more to pack and a lot more considerations to make .

So the key is to prioritize decisions that will simplify travel, says Sarkis.

"Anything you can do to smooth your way so happy with yourself. "Many airlines allow kids under 2 to fly in your lap for a very low rate, sometimes even for free. While that can make travel more budget friendly, Harbuck says it's worth buying your child their own seat. Placing them in a car seat is the safest place for them to sit on an airplane, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Plus, having your own seats can make long flights more comfortable for the both of you. Keep in mind that your child's needs will change as they age.

For example, if your kid is walking, it may be harder to"keep them busy and happy" on the airplane, says Sarkis. So you might enjoy your trip more if you choose a destination that's closer to home. Anticipate what stage they'll be in at the time of travel and plan accordingly. My husband and I traveled with friends for part of our trip around Japan.

They helped us carry luggage and held our baby while we ate.

"If you have someone to trade off with, that's really helpful," says Sarkis. If you are traveling with a little one who still naps in the middle of the day or has an early bedtime, you may not want to book a single hotel room. Sarkis says she made that mistake on a trip once and had to bring pillows into the bathtub just to have a place to read after her kids went to bed.

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"Whereas in a vacation rental I could have sat on a couch. "Carve out time for you and your travel partners to do things without the baby. On our trip to Japan, my husband and I decided we'd give each other as much time as we wanted in the guesthouse, the heated communal bath, while the other watched our sleeping baby. Another night, we hired a babysitter so we could go out together and sing karaoke.

Portable cribs, high chairs, playpens and sleep canopies? There's no shortage of recommendations when it comes to choosing travel gear for your little one. But the No. 1 takeaway is to make sure"everything you're carrying is worth the stress of carrying it," says Sarkis. At the minimum, your child will likely need a stroller or baby carrier to get around, a car seat for car trips and a safe place to sleep, like a portable crib.

See if you can get travel versions of that gear, which are often lighter, smaller and easier to carry. Many airlines will let you check a stroller and a car seat for free, either before you go through security or at the gate. There may be opportunities to leave some of that gear behind, says Sarkis.

Check whether you can rent a stroller at your destination. Your accommodation may offer baby cribs. And some ridesharing apps may have vehicles outfitted with infant car seats.

"Kids live all around the world so you can access most of what you really, truly need" at your destination, says Harbuck. If your luggage is getting too full, consider buying diapers, wipes, formula or baby food when you land. In Japan, we did laundry halfway through our trip to minimize the clothing we had to pack. I'll be honest: There were a lot of moments on our trip when I felt overwhelmed and a bit disappointed.

Like when my jet-lagged baby woke up crying at 1 a.m., 3 a.m. and somehow again at 3:30 a.m. — for two nights in a row. Both Harbuck and Sarkis acknowledge that post-kid travel is harder in many ways. But there are a few things you can do to set yourself up for success.

"If you're focused only on the challenges, you're going to miss the joys," says Sarkis. For me, it was delightful to witness my baby do new things in Japan. He ate new foods like udon, miso soup and smoked fish. He was mesmerized by the Ryoanji Temple's rock garden in Kyoto and even more mesmerized by the steady stream of tourists' faces to observe.

If you have to go back to your hotel twice a day to let your child nap, see it as a moment to read, journal or"recharge for the next thing you do," says Sarkis. On flights, our neighbors told us about their own children or nieces and nephews. In restaurants, servers would come over to coo at him and make conversation with us in the process, despite the language barrier.

For us parents, traveling was a big priority for us before he was born, and the experience made us proud to realize that yes — even with a small child, we can still see the world. The audio portion of this episode was produced by Andee Tagle. The digital story was edited by Malaka Gharib. The visual editor is Beck Harlan.

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