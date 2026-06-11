EU Warns Americans About ETIAS Scam Websites Charging Fees for Unavailable Travel Authorization

The European Union warns that ETIAS is not yet operating, but scam websites are charging Americans for fake travel authorizations and stealing personal data. Over 150 fraudulent sites are reportedly offering false services.

Americans planning trips to Europe are being warned about scam websites that charge travelers for ETIAS travel authorizations that are not yet available. The Europe an Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) is currently not operating and applications are not being accepted, according to guidance from the Europe an Union.

The EU said it will announce the specific launch date several months before the program begins. Bobby Laurie, a Pennsylvania-based travel expert and former flight attendant, told Fox News Digital that some sites are designed to appear legitimate when travelers search online for information about European entry requirements. These scam websites are set up to look like official government websites, Laurie said.

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Scam Websites Charge Fees For ETIAS

The biggest warning sign for travelers right now is the request that they pay for an ETIAS authorization, Laurie said. The most important thing to remember right now is the program has not started, he said. So there is no reason to pay a fee, period. The EU has also warned travelers about possible abuse by commercial intermediaries, including websites that may make themselves appear to be the official application channel.

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Other concerns include excessive fees and the possible misuse of personal or financial information, according to the EU. Once ETIAS launches, legitimate third parties will be allowed to submit applications on behalf of travelers. Laurie noted that travelers will also be able to apply themselves through the official EU website. The European Travel Information and Authorisation System has not been launched yet, but over 150 websites are reportedly offering false services.

You do not know where that information is going to end up, Laurie said. Travelers who have already provided payment information to a suspicious website should contact their credit card company, Laurie said. He also recommended monitoring for fraudulent charges and considering identity monitoring if passport or other sensitive personal information was provided.

Travelers Should Check Official Entry Requirements

For Americans traveling before the ETIAS program takes effect, Laurie recommended checking the official entry requirements for each country on their itinerary, particularly when connecting through countries with separate rules. Laurie said travelers should avoid rushing through online searches for entry requirements and instead make sure they are using official government sources. They are just banking on you not reading and trying to do something in a hurry, he said.

ETIAS will eventually be required for certain visa-exempt travelers visiting participating European countries, but the EU says it is not currently accepting applications. Americans preparing for European vacations are being reminded that ETIAS applications are not yet available.