Travelers stranded at Rochester airport amid nationwide FAA ground stop

Travelers at the Rochester airport were left stranded and frustrated Friday after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop, forcing passengers to reschedule flights.

An arrivals board shows multiple delayed and canceled flights at Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport during a nationwide FAA ground stop, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026.

Rochester, N.Y. — Travelers at Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport were left stranded and frustrated Friday after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop, forcing passengers to reschedule flights or make alternate travel arrangements. Tom Schryver, who was preparing to fly to New York City, said he and his co-workers decided to rent a car instead.

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"I've had cancellations before. It's not the first time that I would have rented a car to get to someplace like New York City, but a full ground stop — I can only remember one time before in my life and that was September 11th, 2001," Schryver said. Brittany Tandoi, who was also traveling to New York City with friends, said they were preparing for takeoff when the ground stop was announced.

Fellow traveler Maddie Lockhart said she was relieved they were still on the ground. Elaine and Tom Nespeca had just returned from visiting their daughter in Orlando on one of the final flights to arrive in Rochester before the ground stop.

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"We had no clue what was going on until we opened up our phones," they said, describing a crowded airport upon arrival. Former 13WHAM anchor Kelsie Smith was also caught in the disruption while traveling for work. Despite the frustration, she praised airport and airline crews for helping passengers navigate their options.

"I think they just did what they were supposed to do, and they gave us the options that were available to us," Smith said. The FAA lifted the nationwide ground stop Friday night, though flight disruptions could continue as airlines work to resume normal operations. The Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop on Friday night several hours after the agency directed airports to hold departing traffic due to "extraordinary circumstances.

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