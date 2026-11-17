Travelers were still stranded Monday after Friday’s nationwide ground stop.

Travelers were still stranded Monday after Friday’s nationwide ground stop. Some finally made it home to South Florida after days of cancellations. Others were still trying to fly out of Donald J. Trump International Airport.

At baggage claim, bags sat waiting for their owners. Travelers were still stranded Monday after Friday’s nationwide ground stop. Some finally made it home to South Florida after days of cancellations. Others were still trying to fly out of Donald J. Trump International Airport.

Also read RDU travelers navigate lingering delays, lost luggage after nationwide FAA ground stop

At baggage claim, bags sat waiting for their owners. For Robert Iannotta of Port St. Lucie, his luggage made it home before he did. He had gone to Philadelphia after a death in the family. He said his Saturday flight was canceled just before boarding.

He waited two days for another flight. Dave Nuddle also made it in from Philadelphia on his second try. Madeline Tucker lost two days of her Florida vacation. She said her flight was canceled just as she was supposed to board.

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After a long wait on hold, Tucker found another flight online. She said she couldn’t stay two extra days because she had to get back to work.

Meanwhile, Kayona Shifflett was still trying to get home to Missouri. She’d been camping out at the airport with her cat as her flight plans changed again and again. The FAA says flight schedules are returning to normal nationwide. Federal officials say aging communications equipment malfunctioned during routine maintenance Friday, prompting the ground stop.

Investigators are still working to determine what went wrong.and the U.S. Department of Transportation. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is asking Congress for $50 billion to overhaul air traffic control. That’s up from his earlier $30 billion request. The new request comes on top of $12.5 billion Congress already approved for modernization.

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