The holiday travel rush is well underway, with nearly 300,000 people expected to take the state ferries through the weekend, officials estimate.

The holiday travel rush is well underway, with nearly 300,000 people expected to take the state ferries through the weekend, Washington State Ferries warned people to plan for long lines and extended wait times, and to consider taking early-morning or late-night sailings or using transit to walk or bike onto the ferry if possible.

As king tides and holiday crowds collide, travelers told KOMO News they expected long lines for the Edmonds to Kingston ferry on Thursday morning.

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“We just missed the last ferry, so we’re hoping to get on this next one,” Julia McAllister from Shoreline said. Overall, people said the process has been relatively smooth, even as this route runs on a holiday schedule.