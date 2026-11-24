Millions of Americans are hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, with many filling up on gas and traveling early to avoid both the expected traffic rush and an approaching storm in the Philadelphia region.

Many are gas up in hopes of beating not only the travel rush, but also the impending weather moving into the region for Thanksgiving The Thanksgiving travel rush is underway, with millions of Americans expected to hit the road ahead of the holiday.

At the King of Prussia service plaza, travelers were filling up their gas tanks Tuesday, hoping to get an early start and beat both the afternoon traffic and an approaching storm. AAA estimates roughly 890,000 people in the Philadelphia region will drive for the holiday. Nationwide, nearly 72.9 million Americans are expected to travel by car. Some travelers were hoping to get ahead of the rush.

Also read Watch NYC airport lounge chaos as travelers wait for hours in pre-Thanksgiving travel rush

David Garry and Emma Warrington, of Elkins Park, are making the trip to Cleveland, Ohio, and said they wanted to take advantage of the clear weather before the storm moves in.

Advertisement

"We're trying to get out while it's nice and clear, no rain, hopefully nobody on the road," they said. "We're picking up my aunt in Wheeling, West Virginia, then going on to Columbus, Ohio," Erik Molitor said. "Definitely want to beat the rain. " The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission expects approximately 670,000 vehicles on the turnpike Tuesday, with traffic increasing to around 700,000 vehicles Wednesday.

AAA recommends leaving early in the day or waiting until later in the evening to avoid the busiest travel periods. Thanksgiving Day is expected to bring lighter traffic, but drivers should prepare for another busy travel day Sunday, particularly between noon and 8 p.m., as people head home from the holiday.