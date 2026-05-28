Travelers from Ebola impact zone monitored in Houston area, Harris Co. Public Health Dept. says

On Wednesday, Harris County Public Health officials held a media briefing to assure people that they have things under control.

The Congo has seen an increase in Ebola cases in recent weeks, and on May 17, 2026, the World Health Organization officially designated the epidemic as aOn Tuesday, Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport joined Washington's Dulles Airport and Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport as one of several airports across the country screening passengers who have recently traveled to the Ebola outbreak zone for illness.

U.S. citizens are allowed to return to the country if they have been to countries affected by Ebola, but they will be required to travel to one of the designated airports, where they will be screened for symptoms. On Wednesday, Harris County Public Health officials held a media briefing to assure people that they have things under control.

"We will continue to work with both the CDC, the state, and our Houston partners, to monitor and take any prevention measures," Dr. Erica Brown said. Traffic signal outages linger after Memorial Day weekend stormsPolice push safety message after child drowns at Surfside Beach





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