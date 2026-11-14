Travelers flying out of Evansville Regional Airport react to nationwide ground stop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted a nationwide ground stop for airports after a 4-hour disruption due to what the FAA calls a telecommunications outage. It impacted hundreds of travelers worldwide, including those flying in and out of the Evansville Regional Airport. “We arrived early, as we usually do.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted a nationwide ground stop for airports after a 4-hour disruption due to what the FAA calls a telecommunications outage.

It impacted hundreds of travelers worldwide, including those flying in and out of the Evansville Regional Airport.

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"We arrived early, as we usually do. And we were surprised to get the news that everything was grounded... a little nervous about that. You know, the internet going down and airplanes getting grounded. It makes you wonder what is going on" says Dana Hendrix.

Dana Hendrix and her husband were visiting the Tri-State from Maryland to visit family. They say the trip almost became longer than expected.

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"What we are going to do is we're going to rent a car and just drive home. We live 10 hours away," says Hendrix. As more delays and cancellations came in, we saw more travelers arrive and line up, trying to rebook.

"It's just frustrating trying to get home and have like stuff tomorrow, like a memorial service... I want to get back home," says Noreen Russo. Noreen Russo works in Evansville and flies home to Chicago on the weekends. She says hearing about the grounding made her fearful.

"Oh my gosh, it's just scary. First of all, to have a grounding that nationwide reminds me of 9/11," she says. The Department of Homeland Security says the grounding was due to a telecommunications outage. It says there is no indication that the incident was a "nefarious attack.

" It left travelers scrambling, trying to figure out what to do. Graham is a missionary and was flying out of the Evansville Regional Airport to Nepal for a Christian fitness event. He says it was supposed to be just one leg of his journey.

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"So now I'm here and trying to decide: do I stay, or do I go? The final destination is Nepal. We're supposed to go to Dallas and then catch a Qatar flight to Doha, and then to Nepal, and then to Pokhara. So we've got a long, couple-day journey than just that," Graham says. Copyright 2026 Nexstar Media, Inc.