Peru airport officials seize over 3,000 tarantulas hidden in socks in travelers luggage

Three travelers were detained at Jorge Chavez International Airport in Callao, Peru, after authorities found more than 3,000 live tarantulas concealed in socks packed in their suitcases before a flight to Germany. The suspects, two Germans and a Pole, face prosecution by a specialized environmental prosecutor's office.

Three travelers were detained at Jorge Chavez International Airport in Callao, Peru, on Tuesday after authorities discovered more than 3,000 live tarantulas hidden inside socks packed in their suitcases.

The passengers were preparing to board a flight to Germany when they were stopped during check-in. Officials acted after receiving an anonymous tip, according to the New York Post. The luggage belonged to two German citizens and one Polish citizen, according to SERFOR, Peru's National Forestry and Wildlife Service. When officials searched the three suitcases, they found between 15 and 20 socks packed inside each one, with some reports specifying 15 to 22 socks per bag.

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Spider Smuggling Operation Foiled At Airport

The socks concealed spiders of different species and in varying numbers. The seizure included tarantulas at different stages of development, from eggs and young spiders to fully grown adults. A variety of different-sized tarantulas were found hidden inside the socks at the airport in Callao. Officials believe the trio planned to smuggle the eight-legged contraband to Germany to sell to arachnid lovers.

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Cora Suarez, a wildlife forestry control technician with SERFOR, said the creatures can be valuable to collectors. These species are attractive because of the colors, because of the size and, more than anything, because they can be intended for collectors, Suarez said in Spanish. Authorities said the travelers now face criminal proceedings led by a specialized environmental prosecutor's office. All three passengers were detained by Peru's environmental crimes police and now face prosecution by a specialized environmental prosecutor's office.

The incident is not the first time a multi-legged stowaway has been the subject of an attempted smuggling on board a flight. In 2025, more than three dozen live beetles hidden in Japanese snacks were intercepted before they could be smuggled into the US. Thirty-seven insects were discovered inside potato chips, chocolates and other snacks during a search as the air-cargo shipment arrived at Los Angeles International Airport from Japan, according to US Customs and Border Protection.

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Keith Jeffries, an Orlando-based vice president of K2 Security Screening Group and former federal security director at Los Angeles International Airport, previously told Fox News Digital that money can drive unusual wildlife smuggling attempts. Jeffries previously recalled other wildlife discoveries during his time with the TSA, including exotic turtles and nearly 100 exotic birds found inside checked luggage. Tuesday's spider incident highlights the ongoing challenge of wildlife trafficking through commercial airports.

The tarantulas were seized and the travelers were handed over to environmental authorities for further legal action.