For anyone heading to Chicago's airports this week, the city's Department of Aviation has issued some advice to make trips smoother.

For anyone heading to Chicago's airports this week, the city's Department of Aviation has issued some advice to make trips smoother. First, for anyone driving, backups are expected around O'Hare International Airport.

To avoid some of those backups, the"Kiss n' Fly" zone at the airport's Multi-Modal Facility, 1-10255 W. Zemke Blvd. , allows drivers to pick up and drop off travelers without entering the terminal core.

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Meanwhile, Illinois State Police are warning drivers not to wait on roadway shoulders by the airport. State police emphasized that doing so is not safe, and warrants a ticket of about $164. The Chicago Department of Aviation said the best way to avoid roadway backups is to take public transportation. The Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line offers 24/7 service to O'Hare, connecting to terminals 1, 3, and 3 through walkways.

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